This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Things to do in Sudbury, Aug. 13 to Aug. 15

Things to do in Sudbury, Aug. 13 to Aug. 15

Article content Aug. 13 Religion: A Jesus Healing Festival will be held the evenings of Aug. 13, 14 and 15 at the Abundant Life Healing Centre, 360 Perreault St. in Sudbury. For more information, call the centre at 705-690-1062. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Things to do in Sudbury, Aug. 13 to Aug. 15 Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts this week. For regular updates, follow Public Health on social media @PublicHealthSD or visit its website at www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics. Friday, Aug. 13: Mobile clinics at Johnny’s Transportation in Chelmsford, Plaza, 168 Regional Road 8 in Onaping, Assiginack Farmer’s Market in Manitowaning, and Wikwemikong Mini Mall in Wiikwemkoong. Appointment and walk-in clinic at Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena in Azilda. Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an “at home” residency for August. “My aim,” Ekiyor-Katimi writes, “is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort.” For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org. Family: A Sudbury-owned business is making a splash this summer by bringing a new traveling inflatable water park to Chelmsford in August. After a stint at a private resort near Niagara Falls, Splash N Go Adventure Parks will be setting up at Vermillion Lake Park until Aug 29. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the park will be operating at 75 per cent of its 135-person capacity as restrictions allow. Tickets can be purchased online for four 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for contact tracing and social distancing. Passes will be available starting July 14 for $25, tax included, per person and include full access to the park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.splashngo.ca.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. Art: Breaking Light: New Original Works of Artist Jay Favot continues until Aug. 15 at the gallery, located at 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay. The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website (www.perivalegallery.com/jay-favot-1/). The Perivale Gallery’s 2021 hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more, call 705-210-0290 or go to www.perivalegallery.com. Photography: Kathy Browning’s photographic exhibition entitled New Zealand will be shown at the Art Gallery of Sudbury July21-Sept. 5. Browning is a retired Laurentian University Faculty of Education professor of visual arts. The gallery is located at 251 John St.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario older than 18 can purchase tickets; sales for the August draw ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to for more, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the “Play like a Kid” campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North. Pre-order: Ukrainian garlic appetizers, a hot luncheon, and even fresh garlic will be available at the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre on Notre Dame Avenue 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., curbside pick-up only. Fresh cabbage rolls and pyrohy are $10/dozen; balabushky (stuffed rolls with potato and cheddar) to take home and heat are two for $3; garllos (phyllo rolled with a spinach mixture) to take home and bake are two for $3; Kozak patties (savoury ground beef in curry pastry) to take home and eat are two for $3; sausage tartlets (spicy sausage with onions, olives, mushrooms and cheddar in a tart shell) are two for $3; and garlic butter tarts are two for $3. A hot lunch featuring pyrohy, cabbage rolls and patchyky (meat stick) is $12. All items have to be pre-ordered by Aug. 19. Two garlic vendors will also be on site on Aug. 22. Garlic can be purchased through pre-orders by contacting the vendors – Simon Deboer of Langside Farms (sbdeboer@hurontel.on.ca) or Jim and Janice Jones of Big Ass Garlic (bigassgarlic@hotmail.com) – in advance. The garlic can then be picked up curbside at the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering vaccine clinics to help children under 11 catch up on routine and required immunizations. Appointment-based clinics will run every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from July 14 to Aug. 31. Note: COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at catch-up clinics. Evening appointments will also be available on Thursdays upon request. The clinics will be held at various locations, including the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Carmichael Arena, Centennial Community Centre and Arena, and the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena. Parents or legal guardians can make an appointment by calling public health at 705-522-9200, ext. 458. Aug. 14 Music and art: It’s free and it’s fun. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Nickel City Stompers will wail, while artist Will Morin entertains with his live painting and author Diane Sabourin Wilkins is on hand with her popular children’s book, The Mister Peanut McWoolly Story. It’s all part of free Jazzed Up Downtown each Saturday sponsored by Jazz Sudbury, the Sudbury Arts Council and Downtown Sudbury BIA. The second part of the concert features Jacob Starling, Brian Quebec and Pablo, a talented trio who will continue the jazz flavour until noon. Bay Used Books will have a selection of free youth books and invite audience members to take a book or two home. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chair to the upbeat Saturday downtown event in front of the YMCA area of Durham as the Up Here Festival crew prepares for its street party the following weekend.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Community: On Saturday and Sunday, Volunteer Sudbury is hosting a city-wide Sudbury Scavenger Hunt. It is also hosting a virtual scavenger hunt on its website on Sunday, Aug. 15. The free events are open to everyone in the Sudbury area. The Sudbury Scavenger Hunt is an in-person photo hunt leading you through some of the city’s attractions to appreciate the community’s beauty. The hunt will be accessible for every ward in Sudbury from Wanup to Onaping. The photo list and the instructions for the events can be found on Volunteer Sudbury’s social media profiles and as well as on its website, volunteersudbury.com. The Virtual Scavenger Hunt, meanwhile, is an online hunt for clues hidden throughout the organization’s website, volunteersudbury.com. The scavenger hunt is open to everyone and will be occurring from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15. A winner will be drawn at random from all participants to win a prize package donated by local businesses. The clues to get you started can be found on Volunteer Sudbury’s Facebook and Instagram accounts at 9 a.m. on Aug. 14. Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts this week. For regular updates, follow Public Health on social media @PublicHealthSD or visit its website at www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics. Saturday, Aug. 14: Pop-up clinic at Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Greater Sudbury.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Music and theatre: YES Theatre’s summer program consists of streamed and in-person events. Live from the Grotto runs Aug. 31-Sept. 19, and features three concerts from the Grotto (Through Rose Coloured Glasses, Ghosts of Broadway, A Song to the Moon). Night Owl Cabaret Series runs various nights from July 16-Aug. 14. Watch livestreamed cabaret shows created and performed by YES Theatre artists. Take Out Cabarets run during July and August, and allows people to invite neighbours and family to take to the driveway or the grass for a special one-hour concert presented by YES Theatre artists. Tickets at www.yestheatre.com. Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the “Play like a Kid” campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North. Photography: Kathy Browning’s photographic exhibition entitled New Zealand will be shown at the Art Gallery of Sudbury July21-Sept. 5. Browning is a retired Laurentian University Faculty of Education professor of visual arts. The gallery is located at 251 John St. Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to for more, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario older than 18 can purchase tickets; sales for the August draw ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Music: Jazz Sudbury, in partnership with the Downtown Sudbury BIA, will be presenting more talented local jazz artists this summer. Join them at the corner of Durham and Cedar this summer. Two free concerts will be presented each Saturday morning beginning at 10 until Sept. 11. The official event page will be pinned to the Jazz Sudbury Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JazzSudbury, which will be updated with artist information. Public safety protocol will be in place. These events will also be streamed live at bit.ly/2Ul9MTM and available for viewing on the Jazz Sudbury YouTube channel. Food: St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 40 Notre Dame Ave., sells Ukrainian food every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon (Back door of church, off the parking lot). Stop by and pick up. Pyrohy (potato/cheddar $10 dozen or sauerkraut $10 dozen). Cabbage rolls (with meat $10 dozen or rice only $10 dozen). Borscht $10 a jar. Religion: A Jesus Healing Festival will be held the evenings of Aug. 13, 14 and 15 at the Abundant Life Healing Centre, 360 Perreault St. in Sudbury. For more information, call the centre at 705-690-1062. Fundraiser: A&W Canada’s Burgers to Beat MS campaign is back. The campaign aims to help support those living with multiple sclerosis; $2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W restaurants across Canada on Aug. 19 will be donated to the MS Society of Canada. The Teen Burger drive will include take-out, drive-thru and delivery orders. Up until Aug. 19, Canadians can support the campaign by rounding up their bill with any purchase, by making an online donation at www.BurgersToBeatMS.ca, or by adding a donation when ordering through A&W’s mobile app.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Music: Tickets are on sale for legendary rockers George Thorogood and the Destroyers, who are bringing their latest tour, Good to be Bad: 45 years of Rock, to the Sudbury Arena on May 13, 2022. Tickets start at $59 and go are on at greatersudbury.ca/tickets. Music: Northern Arts Festival, put on by the Sudbury Performance Group. All performances will be livestreamed from The Coulson Nightclub, from to 9 p.m., on Sudbury Performance Group’s Facebook page. Concerts are free. The shows will be held every Saturday evening until Aug. 21. For more, go to sudburyperformancegroup@gmail.com. Aug. 15 Community: On Saturday and Sunday, Volunteer Sudbury is hosting a city-wide Sudbury Scavenger Hunt. It is also hosting a virtual scavenger hunt on its website on Sunday, Aug. 15. The free events are open to everyone in the Sudbury area. The Sudbury Scavenger Hunt is an in-person photo hunt leading you through some of the city’s attractions to appreciate the community’s beauty. The hunt will be accessible for every ward in Sudbury from Wanup to Onaping. The photo list and the instructions for the events can be found on Volunteer Sudbury’s social media profiles and as well as on its website, volunteersudbury.com. The Virtual Scavenger Hunt, meanwhile, is an online hunt for clues hidden throughout the organization’s website, volunteersudbury.com. The scavenger hunt is open to everyone and will be occurring from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15. A winner will be drawn at random from all participants to win a prize package donated by local businesses. The clues to get you started can be found on Volunteer Sudbury’s Facebook and Instagram accounts at 9 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Education: Sudbury Catholic District School Board has invited parents and students in all grades to register with Sudbury Catholic Schools for the 2021-22 school year. Parents can register their children for Kindergarten, for those turning four years of age on or before Dec. 31. For a full list of English Catholic elementary schools, visit www.sudburycatholicschools.ca. For information about registering, go to www.sudburycatholicschools.ca/registration. Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering more COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts this week. For regular updates, follow Public Health on social media @PublicHealthSD or visit its website at www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics. Sunday, Aug. 15: Pop-up clinic at Metro Val Est in Val Caron. Mobile clinic at Capreol Arena in Capreol. Film: Sudbury Indie Cinema has reopened. For the lineup and other details, go to for more, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com. Family: A Sudbury-owned business is making a splash this summer by bringing a new traveling inflatable water park to Chelmsford in August. After a stint at a private resort near Niagara Falls, Splash N Go Adventure Parks will be setting up at Vermillion Lake Park until Aug. 29. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the park will be operating at 75 per cent of its 135-person capacity as restrictions allow. Tickets can be purchased online for four 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for contact tracing and social distancing. Passes will be available starting July 14 for $25, tax included, per person and include full access to the park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.splashngo.ca.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Religion: A Jesus Healing Festival will be held the evenings of Aug. 13, 14 and 15 at the Abundant Life Healing Centre, 360 Perreault St. in Sudbury. For more information, call the centre at 705-690-1062. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the “Play like a Kid” campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North. Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an “at home” residency for August. “My aim,” Ekiyor-Katimi writes, “is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort.” For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org. DO YOU WANT YOUR EVENT INCLUDED? Free listing for local arts and entertainment events. Email (preferred): sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca. Must have ‘On Tap’ in subject line. Fax: 705-674-6834 Please submit 10 days in advance when possible. List brief event details. Weekend listing due by Wednesday at 8 p.m. Please note some events charge admission.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury