The Cullens: Friend or foe? We need most, but not all insects

Without them, the web of nature collapses. That is how important insects are to the world in which we live.

However, insect hotels aside, even we agree that there are a few insect pests that are worthy of control.

Here is a list of the most prevalent insect pests that invade our gardens this time of year and our recommended non-chemical controls:

Japanese beetle. Hello climate change. A generation ago, this common garden pest was not known in these parts, as our winters were severe enough to kill them off. Now, Japanese beetles love to forage on lawns, linden trees, Virginia creeper vines, roses and many more. They are voracious. You may read elsewhere that the best control is handpicking. We say “nonsense”. Once you start, you might as well quit your day job as this becomes endless. Pheromone (ie. sex) traps work best in the urban garden. Hang them where the problem is most persistent and empty them at least once a week.