Supporters excited as Place des Arts nears completion
Article content
Place des Arts is putting the final touches on the golden palace at the corner of Elgin and Larch streets. The centre should be ready to open in a few months and Leo Therrien, the executive director, said Thursday the city should expect a year-long party.
Advertisement
Article content
“There will be a number of celebrations in the coming year, for 12 months ongoing,” he said.
Supporters excited as Place des Arts nears completion Back to video
A proud Francophone himself, Therrien laughed that Francophones like to celebrate. He said Place des Arts should be a lively place during its initial months of operation.
“We like to celebrate so we’ll have as many parties as we can,” he laughed. “Everyone is going to want to have a party, and the more the merrier.”
There are eight founding organizations with space in Place des Arts, including the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario, the Theatre du Nouvel-Ontario and a small bistro. Therrien projected all three enterprises will put on a good inaugural celebration.
“This will be a good place to promote tourism to our community,” he added.
Mayor Brian Bigger was also present at Thursday’s funding announcement. He said Place des Arts will play an important role in Greater Sudbury’s cultural landscape.
“I think Place des Arts will have a very significant and positive impact on our downtown landscape,” he told The Star. “It’s part of a long-term vision that so many Sudburians have had in adding to arts and culture in our downtown. It feels so good to have this project nearing completion.”
Bigger said the facility would be a “significant offering” with many activities appealing to residents and visitors.
“All of the activity happening on this side of downtown is going to be elevated to another level,” Bigger commented. “That’s really the vision for this part of downtown and I’m really pleased to see this funding today. This project will be a success and it will have a positive contribution to downtown.”
Advertisement
Article content
Place des Arts was just one of four projects to receive funding from the federal government. While Sudbury MP Paul Lefebvre and Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre announced more than $2.4 million to support the four projects, $1 million went directly to Place des Arts.
“On behalf of Place des Arts and our community partners, I would like to thank FedNor and the government of Canada for recognizing the importance of our initiatives and for investing in protecting and enhancing linguistic duality in the region,” Stephane Gauthier, president of Place des Arts, said. “The culture and arts sector and Francophone entrepreneurship in Northern Ontario are booming, and this targeted investment will position the region for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.”
Therrien said the money would be split evenly between equipment for the black box, where shows and plays are staged; and to cover the costs (including increased security) required to respond to COVID-19.
“Northern Ontario is home to vibrant and thriving communities that contribute significantly to the economic, social and cultural vitality of the region,” the government said in a release. “As the restrictions associated with COVID-19 are gradually lifted across Canada, businesses, communities and organizations are redoubling their efforts to rebuild and grow their economies. Through regional development agencies such as FedNor, the government of Canada is strengthening its investments in sectors hard hit by the pandemic, focusing on capacity-building, new skills and job creation.”
Advertisement
Article content
In addition to Place des Arts, the investments announced Thursday will support the Conseil de la Co-opération, which has offices throughout Ontario; Voilà Community Help, which has offices in Toronto and Vancouver; as well as the Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario, based in Sudbury.
“The government of Canada is committed to helping our regions build a strong economy and seize business opportunities,” Serre said. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to the prosperity of Francophone communities in all corners of northern Ontario, including right here in the Sudbury and the Nickel Belt regions.”
The projects funded are expected to support more than 52 businesses; create or maintain up to 149 jobs; and maximize opportunities for development and growth in northern Ontario.
“The announcement underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to support official language minority communities as they overcome the effects of COVID-19,” the Liberals added in their release. “As we safely re-open the Canadian economy, the federal government will continue to support the efforts of Francophone communities, businesses and organizations to create jobs, ensure growth and maximize the opportunities that linguistic duality offers.”
Lefebvre said with Thursday’s announcement, northern communities are “well positioned to play an important role in the economic recovery” of a post-COVID Canada.
mkkeown@postmedia.com
Twitter: @marykkeown
Facebook: @mkkeown
705 674 5271 ext. 505235