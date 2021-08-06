Place des Arts is putting the final touches on the golden palace at the corner of Elgin and Larch streets. The centre should be ready to open in a few months and Leo Therrien, the executive director, said Thursday the city should expect a year-long party.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“There will be a number of celebrations in the coming year, for 12 months ongoing,” he said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Supporters excited as Place des Arts nears completion Back to video

A proud Francophone himself, Therrien laughed that Francophones like to celebrate. He said Place des Arts should be a lively place during its initial months of operation.

“We like to celebrate so we’ll have as many parties as we can,” he laughed. “Everyone is going to want to have a party, and the more the merrier.”

There are eight founding organizations with space in Place des Arts, including the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario, the Theatre du Nouvel-Ontario and a small bistro. Therrien projected all three enterprises will put on a good inaugural celebration.

“This will be a good place to promote tourism to our community,” he added.

Mayor Brian Bigger was also present at Thursday’s funding announcement. He said Place des Arts will play an important role in Greater Sudbury’s cultural landscape.

“I think Place des Arts will have a very significant and positive impact on our downtown landscape,” he told The Star. “It’s part of a long-term vision that so many Sudburians have had in adding to arts and culture in our downtown. It feels so good to have this project nearing completion.”

Bigger said the facility would be a “significant offering” with many activities appealing to residents and visitors.

“All of the activity happening on this side of downtown is going to be elevated to another level,” Bigger commented. “That’s really the vision for this part of downtown and I’m really pleased to see this funding today. This project will be a success and it will have a positive contribution to downtown.”