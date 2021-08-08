Sudbury's Cinefest unveils new awards and major cash prizes
Sudbury festival returns next month
Article content
Cinefest Sudbury International Film Festival has introduced a new Feature Film Awards Program. Films selected as part of Cinefest’s in-theatre and virtual lineups that meet the eligibility criteria for an award will be considered by a jury of film industry delegates in several new award categories.
Advertisement
Article content
“We are thrilled to offer this enhanced recognition of the incredible films submitted to Cinefest Sudbury each year,” Tammy Frick, executive director of Cinefest, said in a release.
Sudbury's Cinefest unveils new awards and major cash prizes Back to video
“Highlighting the formidable success stories in Canadian and International filmmaking has always been a key priority of Cinefest, and this expanded awards program will help to further promote the exceptional films being created and diverse stories being told worldwide.”
OUTSTANDING CANADIAN FEATURE AWARD ($15,000)
Sponsored by CTV Northern Ontario
This award recognizes one outstanding feature film produced in Canada.
– Must be over 70 minutes in length to qualify as a feature film.
– Narrative and documentary feature films are both eligible for this award.
– Points system will be used to determine Canadian eligibility.
– International feature films are not eligible for this award.
“Over the past few years, it has been amazing to watch Canada, and especially Northern Ontario, become a major filming location for the film and television ,” said CTV Northern Ontario.
OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM AWARD ($10,000)
Sponsored by Laking Toyota
This award recognizes one outstanding feature film produced outside of Canada.
– Must be over 70 minutes in length to qualify as a feature film.
– Narrative and documentary feature films are both eligible for this award.
– Points system will be used to determine international eligibility.
Advertisement
Article content
– Canadian feature films are not eligible for this award.
“Laking Toyota is impressed each year by the incredible World Cinema screened at Cinefest Sudbury. We are thrilled to be able to support recognition of these incredible films from around the world through the Outstanding International Feature Film Award,” said Laking Toyota
OUTSTANDING FEMALE-LED FEATURE FILM AWARD ($2,500)
Sponsored by Women in Film & Television Toronto
This award recognizes one outstanding feature film with a female key creative.
– Eligible films include any feature-length film with a female-identifying director(s), screenwriter(s), and/or producer(s).
– Must be over 70 minutes in length to qualify as a feature film.
– Narrative and documentary feature films are both eligible for this award.
– Canadian and international feature films are both eligible for this award.
“We are pleased that Cinefest continues to program and support the multitude of exceptional films by female lead creatives. WIFT Toronto is thrilled to support the Outstanding Female-Led Feature Film Award,” Karen Bruce, Women in Film & Television Toronto.
CINEMA INDIGENIZED OUTSTANDING TALENT AWARD ($2,500)
Sponsored by Vale Canada Ltd.
This award recognizes one outstanding feature film from Cinefest Sudbury’s Cinema Indigenized program.
– Eligible films include any feature-length film by an Indigenous director(s), screenwriter(s), actor(s), and/or producer(s) from diverse nations across Turtle Island (North America).
Advertisement
Article content
– Must be over 70 minutes in length to qualify as a feature film.
– Narrative and documentary feature films are both eligible for this award.
“By supporting both this award and program, we are joining Cinefest Sudbury in fostering and celebrating the outstanding talents in the Indigenous film community. Through these films, we have an opportunity to learn, gain insights and appreciate the Indigenous culture, traditions and history,” Danica Pagnutti, Specialist Corporate and Indigenous Affairs, Vale Canada Ltd.
FRENCH-LANGUAGE FEATURE FILM AWARDS/Meilleur long métrage de langue française
Commandité par Desjardins
This award recognizes one outstanding French-language feature film.
– Eligible films include any feature-length film primarily in the French language.
– Must be over 70 minutes in length to qualify as a feature film.
– Narrative and documentary feature films are both eligible for this award.
– Canadian and international feature films are both eligible for this award.
“L’excellente programmation proposée par Cinéfest Sudbury contribue à la vie artistique et culturelle de notre communauté. C’est avec fierté que Desjardins en est un partenaire de longue date,” Josée Préseault, Vice-présidente régionale, Sudbury et Nord de l’Ontario, Desjardins.
INSPIRING VOICES & PERSPECTIVES FEATURE FILM AWARD ($2,500)
This award recognizes one outstanding feature-length film that covers topics of diversity, inclusion, social issues, and global change.
Advertisement
Article content
– Must be over 70 minutes in length to qualify as a feature film.
– Narrative and documentary feature films are both eligible for this award.
– Canadian and international feature films are both eligible for this award.
If you go
Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival will return for its 33rd edition Sept. 18-26. Cinéfest Sudbury will use a hybrid in-theatre and virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will launch its programming Aug. 26, when tickets will also go on sale. Visit Cinefest.com or phone Cinéfest at 705-688-1234.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca
Twitter: @SudburyStar