Sudbury Theatre Centre celebrates 50 years

Celebrate the Sudbury Theatre Centre’s 50th anniversary on Sept. 14 with a free night to remember. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments and to view displays and memorabilia. The presentation begins 30 minutes later.

While you are at the theatre, you can renew your subscription and pick up your copy of STC’s anniversary book, A Theatre in Five Acts: 50 Years of Sudbury Theatre Centre. Authors Judi Straughan and Vicki Gilhula will be on hand to sign the book.

Take a walk down memory lane with photographs and interesting stories capturing the highs and lows of STC over 50 years. Designed by Tony Jurgilas, this 246-page coffee table book can be pre-ordered on your subscription renewal order form or online at tinyurl.com/2377ptyc for $30 (including tax). It will be available for pick-up on Sept. 14 or in the days following.

As of Sept. 15 the book will cost $35 and will be available at Sudbury Paint and Custom Framing on Elgin Street; in person at the box office on Shaughnessy Street; or online at sudburytheatre.com.