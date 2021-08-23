Sudbury poet, Cambridge composer collaborate to put music to words

Poems to be featured in a new song cycle called Slagflower Songs

A composer from Cambridge, Ont., is debuting a new song cycle called Slagflower Songs in a webcast concert scheduled for the evening of August 26.

The song cycle uses poems from Sudbury poet Thomas Leduc’s publication Slagflower: Poems Unearthed from a Mining Town, released by Latitude 46 Publishing in 2019.

Always on the lookout for text to set to music, Owen Bloomfield immediately recognized the potential for collaboration after he read Leduc’s work.

The webcast concert will feature five of Leduc’s poems set to classical music in addition to vocal works from other Bloomfield projects with texts by Rae Crossman of Kitchener and Lawrie Crawford of the Yukon.

“I hope that audiences will really get a grasp of the power of these poems through these amazing performances,” said Bloomfield, who got a master’s degree in music from the University of British Columbia.

“I also hope that audiences will get the chance to be introduced to some new writers along the way.”

Leduc’s book of poetry was inspired by life in a mining town like Sudbury.

He is the first member of his family in five generations not to work underground, but he still works in the mining industry selling parts and equipment.

“The book was inspired mostly by my family and our lives. It was just to take a look at and celebrate the culture of the City of Sudbury and where we come from,” said Leduc.

The poems deal with different aspects of working for a mining company or being in a relationship with someone in that line of work.

Slagflower is Leduc’s first book of poetry and he is excited to see the fruits of his collaboration with Bloomfield later this month.