Sudbury poet, Cambridge composer collaborate to put music to words
Poems to be featured in a new song cycle called Slagflower Songs
Article content
A composer from Cambridge, Ont., is debuting a new song cycle called Slagflower Songs in a webcast concert scheduled for the evening of August 26.
Advertisement
Article content
The song cycle uses poems from Sudbury poet Thomas Leduc’s publication Slagflower: Poems Unearthed from a Mining Town, released by Latitude 46 Publishing in 2019.
Sudbury poet, Cambridge composer collaborate to put music to words Back to video
Always on the lookout for text to set to music, Owen Bloomfield immediately recognized the potential for collaboration after he read Leduc’s work.
The webcast concert will feature five of Leduc’s poems set to classical music in addition to vocal works from other Bloomfield projects with texts by Rae Crossman of Kitchener and Lawrie Crawford of the Yukon.
“I hope that audiences will really get a grasp of the power of these poems through these amazing performances,” said Bloomfield, who got a master’s degree in music from the University of British Columbia.
“I also hope that audiences will get the chance to be introduced to some new writers along the way.”
Leduc’s book of poetry was inspired by life in a mining town like Sudbury.
He is the first member of his family in five generations not to work underground, but he still works in the mining industry selling parts and equipment.
“The book was inspired mostly by my family and our lives. It was just to take a look at and celebrate the culture of the City of Sudbury and where we come from,” said Leduc.
The poems deal with different aspects of working for a mining company or being in a relationship with someone in that line of work.
Slagflower is Leduc’s first book of poetry and he is excited to see the fruits of his collaboration with Bloomfield later this month.
Advertisement
Article content
“I hope that audiences will have the same experience that I had when I heard the music. The music really elevates the feeling in the poem and creates a whole other experience,” said Leduc.
“I’ve worked on many projects like putting poetry on city buses and trails, but this is the first time someone has put music to my poetry. The poems Owen chose are some of my favourites and I am truly excited to hear them lift off the page and dance to our ears.”
Bloomfield and Leduc, it turns out, are actually old friends. They met when they were both attending Cambrian College in Sudbury in the early 1990s.
Over the years, they lost touch but reconnected shortly before Leduc published Slagflower. After Bloomfield read the book, he reached out right away.
“It’s hard to know what grabs you at times into a piece. Often, I will read through a poem and I will hear a musical thought come out of it,” said Bloomfield.
“It has to strike me as something that’s inherently musical. It’s one of those unknowns – the X factor, if you will. There has to be a certain musicality to the text – and this one just had it.”
Bloomfield narrowed his selection down to five poems that represent different parts of the book. The poems include “Tremors,” “Shiftwork,” “My Calendar,” “Slagflower,” and “Stepping Stones (for Stephanie).”
The concert will also feature a piano interlude inspired by the poem in the collection called “Cigarette Satellite.”
These poems touch on the major themes explored in Leduc’s work, including the intergenerational effects of working in the mines.
Advertisement
Article content
“There is one song that he wrote based on the poem ‘Tremors.’ It’s about the wife of a miner who can’t sleep at night because she’s wondering if her husband is OK down there,” said Leduc.
“When you hear that song, it just builds and builds until the miner finally comes home. There is so much feeling behind it. It’s really quite incredible.”
Other pieces on the program are works for voice composed by Bloomfield over the past 20 years. They include standalone songs and pieces from larger works like cantatas and large interdisciplinary works.
Represented writers include Lawrie Crawford from Carcross, Yukon, Rae Crossman from Kitchener, and a setting of Kahlil Gibran’s “On Marriage” from The Prophet.
The Crawford piece is from the work Tilt!, which examines life’s extremes using life in the Land of the Midnight Sun as an apt metaphor.
Crossman’s piece is part of the larger work River Flow for music, dance and spoken word about the life of a river from its source to its outflow, taking in its geological and human history.
These pieces will be performed by soprano Marion Samuel-Stevens, pianist Irene Gregorio and bass clarinet player Tilly Kooyman.
The production of the webcast will be provided by Waterloo Region’s Chestnut Hall Music, and the production acknowledges the support of the Region of Waterloo Art Fund.
Tickets for the concert are $10 each and may be purchased at www.owenbloomfiled.com/slagflower.
Once patrons purchase tickets, they will get the link to the webcast. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Aug. 26.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca
Twitter: @SudburyStar