





Share this Story: Sudbury listings, Sept. 11 to Sept. 14

Sudbury listings, Sept. 11 to Sept. 14

Article content Sept. 11 Art: Ivan Wheale’s show, Atmospheres, runs Sept. 11-26 at the Perivale Gallery, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island. The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website www.perivalegallery.com. Inquiries and sales are welcomed by calling 705-210-0290. Wheale will attend the gallery on Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The Perivale Gallery’s 2021 hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury listings, Sept. 11 to Sept. 14 Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Food: Sudbury Market, located off of York Street, is open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, go to info@sudburymarket.ca, www.sudburymarket.ca, or call 705-586-1902. Masks are mandatory. Customers encouraged to email or call vendors in advance of the Market to arrange for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information on the Vendor Page. All products will be pre-packaged, in compliance with health and safety requirements. Maintain a distance of two metres/six feet apart from others at all times. Take notice of new signs posted at the entrance and around the Market. Music: Jazz Sudbury, in partnership with the Downtown Sudbury BIA, will be presenting more talented local jazz artists this summer. Join them at the corner of Durham and Cedar this summer. Two free concerts will be presented each Saturday morning beginning at 10 until Sept. 11. The official event page will be pinned to the Jazz Sudbury Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JazzSudbury, which will be updated with artist information. Public safety protocol will be in place. These events will also be streamed live at bit.ly/2Ul9MTM and available for viewing on the Jazz Sudbury YouTube channel. Community: Do you have a COVID pandemic story to tell that might interest others now and in the future? If so, let the Blueberry Festival committee know and possibly qualify for a prize of a Blueberry Heritage Cookbook or blueberry wine glass. Entries accepted until Sept. 15. Your story will be published on the Festival website, where you can find out more information. Go to www.blueberryfestival.ca.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Sign up: The Sudbury Theatre Centre is accepting registrations for its fall term of drama and musical theatre classes, which begin Saturday, Sept. 11. Classes are offered for two age groups: Discovery level for ages 8 to 10, and Development level for ages 11 and older. Each class is limited to 15 students as COVID precautionary measures will be in place. Pre-registration is required; registrations will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 10. Registration forms are available online at www.sudburytheatre.com. For more information, call 705-674-8381, ext. 27. Art: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is welcoming a second artist in residency, Norman Barney, this summer. As part of this “at home” residency, Barney will share his artistic process in both his studio in Petrolia and his summer studio on Manitoulin Island. For more information, visit the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario’s website at bit.ly/3xW88Wr. Barney’s show runs through to October. Music: Northern Lights Festival Boréal is back with a 2021 festival event, to be held in its traditional home at Bell Park’s Grace Hartman Amphitheatre, Sept. 10-11. The lineup will include acclaimed headliners Dan Mangan and Jeremy Dutcher, as well as Tanika Charles, OKAN, Cindy Doire, Reney Ray, Dany Laj & The Looks, Frank Deresti & The Lake Effect, and more. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. For more information or to sign up for the mailing list, visit nlfb.ca/. NLFB said it is working with Public Health Sudbury and Districts to ensure all current health guidelines are being followed, with some added measures in place.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Fish fry: Patti and Doug Wilkin are inviting Greater Sudburians to Trinity United Church’s annual fish and chip dinner in Lively on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The takeout dinner includes half pound of haddock, fries, lemon and tarter, and coleslaw for $15. Preorders are encouraged by Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. To order, call 705-692-0608, or 705-677-5292. There will be a bake sale as well. Sept. 12 Pre-order: Celebrate the Sudbury Theatre Centre’s 50th anniversary on Sept. 14 with a free night to remember. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments and to view displays and memorabilia. The presentation begins 30 minutes later. While you are at the theatre, you can renew your subscription and pick up your copy of STC’s anniversary book, A Theatre in Five Acts: 50 Years of Sudbury Theatre Centre. Authors Judi Straughan and Vicki Gilhula will be on hand to sign the book. Take a walk down memory lane with photographs and interesting stories capturing the highs and lows of STC over 50 years. Designed by Tony Jurgilas, this 246-page coffee table book can be pre-ordered on your subscription renewal order form or online at tinyurl.com/2377ptyc for $30 (including tax). It will be available for pick-up on Sept. 14 or in the days following. As of Sept. 15 the book will cost $35 and will be available at Sudbury Paint and Custom Framing on Elgin Street; in person at the box office on Shaughnessy Street; or online at sudburytheatre.com. Car show: Wade Hein, of Pass It On Undercoating, Mike Zimmer, sales manager of Victory Lube, and Joseph Gregorini, of Ponterio Developments, invite the community to SudburyCARes car show in Sudbury on Sept. 12. The event, being organized by Hein and Gregorini and sponsored by Victory Lube, Lee Valley Motors and Sudbury Auto Glass, is a fundraiser to support the Sudbury Food Bank and the NEO Kids Foundation. The car show will be held at the Verdicchio Ristorante parking lot on Kelly Lake Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Larry Berrio will be performing. Entry to the event is a donation at the gate.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson is on display at the Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay, which will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. Gardening: The Sudbury Community Garden Network is holding its fifth annual sunflower competition. Enter to win some neat prizes. More details will be provided to confirm whether there will be an in-person event on Sept. 18. If the garden network cannot hold an event because of COVID-19, it will have some virtual options. The competition is open to all residents of Greater Sudbury. Register at tinyurl.com/xwwpj88w. There are five categories this year: tallest plant; biggest sunflower head; most unique; most heads on one stalk; and best photo with your sunflower. There is a limit of one sunflower per category. For more information, go to sudburycommunitygardens.ca. Health: The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one winner. Ontario residents older than 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the September draw are available to now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Film: Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival will return for its 33rd edition Sept. 18-26. Cinéfest Sudbury will use a hybrid in-theatre and virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets on sale. Visit Cinefest.com or phone Cinéfest at 705-688-1234. Sept. 13 Choir Registration: The Young Sudbury Singers resume weekly choir rehearsals on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Registration for the fall term is open until Sept. 22. Two choirs are available: Junior choir for Grades 2 to 4 ($120), and Senior Choir for Grade 5 and up ($135). Rehearsals will be held at the Sudbury Theatre Centre. Plans for the fall include video recording projects, an outdoor singing activity at the STC and a potential Christmas concert. To complete an online registration form, visit www.youngsudburysingers.ca. For more information, email youngsudburysingers@gmail.com or call 705-662-0115. Art: Ivan Wheale’s show, Atmospheres, runs Sept. 11-26 at the Perivale Gallery, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island. The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition area uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website www.perivalegallery.com. Inquiries and sales are welcomed by calling 705-210-0290. Wheale will attend the gallery on Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The Perivale Gallery’s 2021 hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Health: The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one winner. Ontario residents older than 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the September draw are available to now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Community: Do you have a COVID pandemic story to tell that might interest others now and in the future? If so, let the Blueberry Festival committee know and possibly qualify for a prize of a Blueberry Heritage Cookbook or blueberry wine glass. Entries accepted until Sept. 15. Your story will be published on the Festival website, where you can find out more information. Go to www.blueberryfestival.ca. Sept. 14 Community: Do you have a COVID pandemic story to tell that might interest others now and in the future? If so, let the Blueberry Festival committee know and possibly qualify for a prize of a Blueberry Heritage Cookbook or blueberry wine glass. Entries accepted until Sept. 15. Your story will be published on the Festival website, where you can find out more information. Go to www.blueberryfestival.ca. Film: Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival will return for its 33rd edition Sept. 18-26. Cinéfest Sudbury will use a hybrid in-theatre and virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are on sale. Visit Cinefest.com or phone Cinéfest at 705-688-1234. Art: Ivan Wheale’s show, Atmospheres, runs Sept. 11-26 at the Perivale Gallery, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island. The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition area uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website www.perivalegallery.com. Inquiries and sales are welcomed by calling 705-210-0290. Wheale will attend the gallery on Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. The Perivale Gallery’s 2021 hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Health: The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North on live at www.hsn5050.ca. The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month, half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one winner. Ontario residents older than 18 can purchase tickets. Tickets for the September draw are available to now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Music and theatre: YES Theatre’s summer program consists of streamed and in-person events. Live from the Grotto runs Aug. 31-Sept. 19, and features three concerts from the Grotto (Through Rose Coloured Glasses, Ghosts of Broadway, A Song to the Moon). Tickets at www.yestheatre.com. Art: The Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario is welcoming a second artist in residency, Norman Barney, this summer. As part of this “at home” residency, Barney will share his artistic process in both his studio in Petrolia and his summer studio on Manitoulin Island. For more information, visit the Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario’s website at bit.ly/3xW88Wr. Barney’s show runs through to October. Theatre: Celebrate the Sudbury Theatre Centre’s 50th anniversary on Sept. 14 with a free night to remember. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments and to view displays and memorabilia. The presentation begins 30 minutes later. While you are at the theatre, you can renew your subscription and pick up your copy of STC’s anniversary book, A Theatre in Five Acts: 50 Years of Sudbury Theatre Centre. Authors Judi Straughan and Vicki Gilhula will be on hand to sign the book. Take a walk down memory lane with photographs and interesting stories capturing the highs and lows of STC over 50 years. Designed by Tony Jurgilas, this 246-page coffee table book can be pre-ordered on your subscription renewal order form or online at tinyurl.com/2377ptyc for $30 (including tax). It will be available for pick-up on Sept. 14 or in the days following. As of Sept. 15 the book will cost $35 and will be available at Sudbury Paint and Custom Framing on Elgin Street; in person at the box office on Shaughnessy Street; or online at sudburytheatre.com.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury