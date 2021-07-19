





Sudbury listings, July 20 to July 22

Article content July 20 Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts this week. Anyone looking to get their first or second dose can book an appointment online or attend one of the health unit’s pop-up, walk-in or mobile clinics. To book an appointment for a vaccine online, visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705-674-2299. Tuesday, July 20: Mobile clinics at 220 Highway 17 in Nairn Centre and 155 Sauble Street in Massey. Appointments and walk-in clinics at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Greater Sudbury and Manitoulin Secondary School on Manitoulin Island. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury listings, July 20 to July 22 Back to video

Article content Photography: Kathy Browning’s photographic exhibition entitled New Zealand will be shown at the Art Gallery of Sudbury, July 21-Sept. 5. Browning is a retired Laurentian University Faculty of Education professor of visual arts. The gallery is located at 251 John St. Book: The Sudbury Writers’ Guild has launched a new chapbook entitled Painted Voices about the former Sudbury General Hospital on Paris Street. The book features poetry, prose and photos concerning the city’s unique mural landmark. In early 2020, the guild put out a call for stories and poems inspired by the love-it-or-hate-it transformed Paris Street building. The chapbook contains material from the more than 60 poems and stories submitted. The chapbook, which is selling for $15, can be purchased by messaging the SWG page on Facebook, visiting www.sudburywritersguild.com, or by contacting SWG President Thomas Leduc at 705-618-9557 or Project Manager Bernie Hughes at 705-920-8962. Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is already live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the July draw are available to purchase now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. July 29. City: The City of Greater Sudbury and WZMH Architects are now ready to show what they have in mind for the Junction East project. Based on feedback from the community and key stakeholders, WZMH Architects has developed a conceptual design for the facility. The public is being invited to review the conceptual design and provide input at a virtual open house on Wednesday, July 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More information is available at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/. People can also view and provide feedback on the design at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/ until July 30. In addition, the company has released a video, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/WZ59kiiPNbA.

Article content Theatre: Due to the high level of interest, Sudbury Theatre Centre is offering additional camps open to students aged 8-12. Musical theatre camp 2 will run Aug. 9-13. Each week-long day camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enrolment is limited to 12 students per week. Registration discounts apply when booking more than one class or registering multiple children in the same family. For more information, including registration forms, visit sudburytheatre.com/summer-theatre. You may also contact the box office at boxoffice@sudburytheatre.ca or 705-674-8381 ext. 21. 50/50 draw: YMCA of Northeastern Ontario has announced its first online 50-50 draw in all three communities the organization serves — Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins. The draw is to take place on July 29 at 11:59 p.m. For more, go to ymcaneo.ca. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson will be on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery this month. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay.

July 21
City: The City of Greater Sudbury and WZMH Architects are now ready to show what they have in mind for the Junction East project. Based on feedback from the community and key stakeholders, WZMH Architects has developed a conceptual design for the facility. The public is being invited to review the conceptual design and provide input at a virtual open house on Wednesday, July 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. More information is available at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/. People can also view and provide feedback on the design at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/ until July 30. In addition, the company has released a video, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/WZ59kiiPNbA.

Article content Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering vaccine clinics to help children under 11 catch up on routine and required immunizations. Appointment-based clinics will run every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from July 14 to Aug. 31. Note: COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at catch-up clinics. Evening appointments will also be available on Thursdays upon request. The clinics will be held at various locations, including the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Carmichael Arena, Centennial Community Centre and Arena, and the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena. Parents or legal guardians can make an appointment by calling public health at 705-522-9200, ext. 458. Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts this week. Anyone looking to get their first or second dose can book an appointment online or attend one of the health unit’s pop-up, walk-in or mobile clinics. To book an appointment for a vaccine online, visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705-674-2299. Wednesday, July 21: Mobile clinics at 450 Morin Avenue in Greater Sudbury and DJ Hancock Memorial Park at 1428 Ramsey View Court in Greater Sudbury. Appointments and walk-in clinics at Espanola High School, École Notre Dame du Rosaire in Gogama, Carmichael Arena in Greater Sudbury and Centennial Community Centre and Arena in Hanmer

Photography: Kathy Browning's photographic exhibition entitled New Zealand will be shown at the Art Gallery of Sudbury July21-Sept. 5. Browning is a retired Laurentian University Faculty of Education professor of visual arts. The gallery is located at 251 John St.
50/50 draw: St. Joseph's Foundation has launched 50/50 Draw to raise money for continuing care in Sudbury. To purchase tickets, visit St. Joseph's secure portal at www.stjoessudbury5050.ca.
Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is already live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the July draw are available to purchase now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. July 29.
Community: The Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury is celebrating its 15th anniversary by inviting residents to take part in a community treasures scavenger hunt. Here's how it works: Find a map of the sites at liveablesudbury.org/cls15 and see how many you can visit. (Tip: add to the adventure by inviting friends and family to join you, and use sustainable transportation to get there.) Take a photo at the project site (make it a selfie if you are comfortable with that). Post your photo with the hashtag #CommunityTreasuresCLS to the Project Impact Sudbury Facebook group, or to Instagram or Twitter. Photos can also be emailed to clsudbury@live.com. Make sure to include which community treasure(s) you have visited. For each photo you share, you will have a chance to win a fun prize. There are 15 prizes up for grabs. The draw takes place in August.

Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an "at home" residency for the months of July and August. "My aim," Ekiyor-Katimi writes, "is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort." For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org.
Community: The City of Greater Sudbury is conducting a municipal class environmental assessment to evaluate the water servicing strategy for Garson and identify opportunities for system improvements, operational efficiencies and greater water security. The current phase involves evaluating options to meet both the long-term water needs of the community and the objectives of Greater Sudbury's strategic plan and water/wastewater master plan. Residents are urged to visit overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/garsonwater to learn more about the study, ask questions and provide feedback on the preferred approach to improve Garson's water system. The page will be open for input until July 26 and there will be a second opportunity for public input later this year.

July 22
Theatre: Due to the high level of interest, Sudbury Theatre Centre is offering additional camps open to students aged 8-12. Musical theatre camp 2 will run Aug. 9-13. Each week-long day camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enrolment is limited to 12 students per week. Registration discounts apply when booking more than one class or registering multiple children in the same family. For more information, including registration forms, visit sudburytheatre.com/summer-theatre. You may also contact the box office at boxoffice@sudburytheatre.ca or 705-674-8381 ext. 21.
Education: Sudbury Catholic District School Board has invited parents and students in all grades to register with Sudbury Catholic Schools for the 2021-22 school year. Parents can register their children for Kindergarten, for those turning four years of age on or before Dec. 31. For a full list of English Catholic elementary schools, visit www.sudburycatholicschools.ca. For information about registering, go to www.sudburycatholicschools.ca/registration.
City: The City of Greater Sudbury and WZMH Architects are now ready to show what they have in mind for the Junction East project. Based on feedback from the community and key stakeholders, WZMH Architects has developed a conceptual design for the facility. People can also view and provide feedback on the design at overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/ until July 30. In addition, the company has released a video, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/WZ59kiiPNbA.

Photography: Kathy Browning's photographic exhibition entitled New Zealand will be shown at the Art Gallery of Sudbury July21-Sept. 5. Browning is a retired Laurentian University Faculty of Education professor of visual arts. The gallery is located at 251 John St.
Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering several COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts this week. Anyone looking to get their first or second dose can book an appointment online or attend one of the health unit's pop-up, walk-in or mobile clinics. To book an appointment for a vaccine online, visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705-674-2299.
Thursday, July 22: Pop-up clinic at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre at Bell Park in Sudbury. Mobile clinics at Morel Family Park located at 270 Second Avenue North in Greater Sudbury and Markstay Public School in Markstay-Warren. Appointments and walk-in clinics at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex and the Alban Community Centre.
Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an "at home" residency for the months of July and August. "My aim," Ekiyor-Katimi writes, "is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort." For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org.

Health: Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering vaccine clinics to help children under 11 catch up on routine and required immunizations. Appointment-based clinics will run every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from July 14 to Aug. 31. Note: COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at catch-up clinics. Evening appointments will also be available on Thursdays upon request. The clinics will be held at various locations, including the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Carmichael Arena, Centennial Community Centre and Arena, and the Dr. Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena. Parents or legal guardians can make an appointment by calling public health at 705-522-9200, ext. 458.
50/50 draw: YMCA of Northeastern Ontario has announced its first online 50-50 draw in all three communities the organization serves — Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins. The draw is to take place on July 29 at 11:59 p.m. For more, go to ymcaneo.ca.
Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is already live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the July draw are available to purchase now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. July 29.
Music: Northern Ontario instrumental electro-synth pop trio Telecolor is releasing the second single Patience from its new album, Chamades. The fruit of collaboration with Sudbury poet and author Chloé LaDuchesse, the lyrics explore the themes of life after death, legacy, and what we leave behind, both in a literal and figurative sense. LaDuchesse interprets the lyrics. For more, go to telecolormuz.bandcamp.com.

