





Share this Story: Sudbury listings, July 17 to July 20

Sudbury listings, July 17 to July 20

Article content July 17 Family: A Sudbury-owned business is making a splash this summer by bringing a new traveling inflatable water park to Chelmsford in August. After a stint at a private resort near Niagara Falls, Splash N Go Adventure Parks will be setting up at Vermillion Lake Park from Aug. 1 to 15. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the park will be operating at 75 per cent of its 135-person capacity as restrictions allow. Tickets can be purchased online for four 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for contact tracing and social distancing. Passes will be available starting July 14 for $25, tax included, per person and include full access to the park. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.splashngo.ca. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury listings, July 17 to July 20 Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Food: Sudbury Market, located off of York Street, is open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more, go to info@sudburymarket.ca, www.sudburymarket.ca, or call 705-586-1902. Masks are mandatory. Customers encouraged to email or call vendors in advance of the Market to arrange for pre-orders. Find vendor contact information on the Vendor Page. All products will be pre-packaged, in compliance with health and safety requirements. Maintain a distance of two metres/six feet apart from others at all times. Take notice of new signs posted at the entrance and around the Market. Food: St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 40 Notre Dame Ave., sells Ukrainian food every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon (Back door of church, off the parking lot). Stop by and pick up. Pyrohy (potato/cheddar $10 dozen or sauerkraut $10 dozen). Cabbage rolls (with meat $10 dozen or rice only $10 dozen). Borscht $10 a jar. Theatre: Sudbury Theatre Centre’s first two summer theatre camps are now sold out. Due to the high level of interest, STC is offering two additional camps open to students aged 8-12. Drama camp 2 is available the week of July 19-23 and musical theatre camp 2 will run Aug. 9-13. Each week-long day camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enrolment is limited to 12 students per week. Registration discounts apply when booking more than one class or registering multiple children in the same family. For more information, including registration forms, visit sudburytheatre.com/summer-theatre. You may also contact the box office at boxoffice@sudburytheatre.ca or 705-674-8381 ext. 21.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an “at home” residency for July and August. “My aim,” Ekiyor-Katimi writes, “is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort.” For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson will be on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery this month. Beginning this Saturday, the Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings will be uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson — by 7 a.m. this Saturday. Call 705-210-0290. Doors to the gallery will open at 10 a.m. Saturday for those who wish to see the works firsthand. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay. Theatre audtions: Porchlight Theatre Company holding auditions for The Rocky Horror Show Porchlight Theatre Company is holding casting auditions for its first production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show. Open auditions will be held at That Creative Loft, a professional training facility for Northern Ontario actors and models located at 887 Notre Dame Avenue Suite E, on July 17 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. No experience is necessary, and all ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Space is limited. Anyone interested in auditioning can contact Porchlight Theatre Company at porchlighttheatre@icloud.com. For more information, visit www.porchlighttheatre.org.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Pride Week: Greater Sudbury Pride Week’s 24th annual celebration Queerantine 2.0 will take place virtually this year from July 12 to 18. For more information, visit www.sudburypride.com. Saturday, July 17. Noon – Queering the Beach. July 18 Music: Tickets are on sale for legendary rockers George Thorogood and the Destroyers, who are bringing their latest tour, Good to be Bad: 45 years of Rock, to the Sudbury Arena on May 13, 2022. Tickets start at $59 and go are on at greatersudbury.ca/tickets. Pride Week: Greater Sudbury Pride Week’s 24th annual celebration Queerantine 2.0 will take place virtually this year from July 12 to 18. For more information, visit www.sudburypride.com. Sunday, July 18. 10 a.m. Pride Worship Service. Pride: Réseau ACCESS Network says its Virtual Pride Week programming taking place from July 12 to July 16 will feature guest speakers, discussions and a talent show. The week’s celebrations will include a virtual Talent Show (6 p.m., July 17). For more information and to register for events, visit Réseau ACCESS Network on Eventbrite or Facebook. 50/50 draw: YMCA of Northeastern Ontario has announced its first online 50-50 draw in all three communities the organization serves — Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins. The the draw is to take place on July 29 at 11:59 p.m. For more, go to ymcaneo.ca. Science: Science North will be open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays. As part of the “Play like a Kid” campaign, admission to Science North or Dynamic Earth will be available for $10 for the whole summer. To learn more, visit sciencenorth.ca, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay connected with Science North.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Theatre: Sudbury Theatre Centre’s first two summer theatre camps are now sold out. Due to the high level of interest, STC is offering two additional camps open to students aged 8-12. Drama camp 2 is available the week of July 19-23 and musical theatre camp 2 will run Aug. 9-13. Each week-long day camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enrolment is limited to 12 students per week. Registration discounts apply when booking more than one class or registering multiple children in the same family. For more information, including registration forms, visit sudburytheatre.com/summer-theatre. You may also contact the box office at boxoffice@sudburytheatre.ca or 705-674-8381 ext. 21. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson will be on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery this month. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Music: Julie Katrinette has released new solo album, “Let’s Not Complicate Things (With Our Minds”), marking the first solo release for Katrinette, best known for her work with the beloved all-female garage rock trio The Ape-ettes. To order on vinyl or digital visit juliekatrinette.bandcamp.com/releases. To purchase on vinyl locally in Greater Sudbury, visit Cosmic Dave’s Vinyl Emporium. Health: HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is already live at www.hsn5050.ca. Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the July draw are available to purchase now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. July 29. Education: Sudbury Catholic District School Board has invited parents and students in all grades to register with Sudbury Catholic Schools for the 2021-22 school year. Parents can register their children for Kindergarten, for those turning four years of age on or before Dec. 31. For a full list of English Catholic elementary schools, visit www.sudburycatholicschools.ca. For information about registering, go to www.sudburycatholicschools.ca/registration. Health: The Northern Cancer Foundation has launched its new Do-It-Yourself (DIY) online fundraising platform. Every year, the NCF said it is the charitable recipient of many lemonade stands, school dress-down days, birthdays and athletic challenges, but COVID-19 has changed the way donors can raise funds. In response, the NCF DIY website gives interested fundraisers digital tools to create their own fundraiser. Register your DIY fundraiser at bit.ly/NCF-DIY. Visit the NCF DIY site to learn more about online fundraising. A video tutorial is also available at vimeo.com/531988594. You can also donate at www.ncfsudbury.com.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Theatre auditions: Porchlight Theatre Company holding auditions for The Rocky Horror Show Porchlight Theatre Company is holding casting auditions for its first production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show. Open auditions will be held at That Creative Loft, a professional training facility for Northern Ontario actors and models located at 887 Notre Dame Avenue Suite E, on July 17 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. No experience is necessary, and all ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Space is limited. Anyone interested in auditioning can contact Porchlight Theatre Company at porchlighttheatre@icloud.com. For more information, visit www.porchlighttheatre.org. July 19 50/50 draw: St. Joseph’s Foundation has launched 50/50 Draw to raise money for continuing care in Sudbury. To purchase tickets, visit St. Joseph’s secure portal at www.stjoessudbury5050.ca. Art: The work of Sudbury artist Frank Danielson will be on display at a Manitoulin Island gallery this month. The Perivale Gallery near Spring Bay will host FLY, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of the painter, whose favourite medium is oil on canvas, or oil on board. The paintings will remain on display until Sept. 26, and will also be available through the Perivale website following the gallery’s seasonal closing. Images of the paintings are uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website — at www.perivalegallery.com/frank-danielson. Call 705-210-0290. Perivale Gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment from Monday to Thursday by calling 705-210-0290. The gallery is located at 1320 Perivale Rd. East, near Spring Bay.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Art: Galerie du Nouvel-Ontario welcomes artist Sonia Ekiyor-Katimi as part of an “at home” residency for July and August. “My aim,” Ekiyor-Katimi writes, “is to unveil the ways in which queer people of different backgrounds have experienced desire, secret communication, shame, vulnerability, and comfort.” For more information about Tenderly Coded, to go gn-o.org/en/, call 705-673-4927 or 1-877-358-6615, or email info@gn-o.org. Music: Rapper Max Moon of Sudbury has released his debut single, The North Face. It explores both the joy and the suffering of life in a northern town, emphasized by moody rap production, and accompanying stop-motion video art, also created by Moon. The single is now available on all streaming platforms, with accompanying visuals arriving on Moon’s Youtube and Facebook pages in the coming days. on July 29. July 20 Book: The Sudbury Writers’ Guild has launched a new chapbook entitled Painted Voices about the former Sudbury General Hospital on Paris Street. The book features poetry, prose and photos concerning the city’s unique mural landmark. In early 2020, the guild put out a call for stories and poems inspired by the love-it-or-hate-it transformed Paris Street building. The chapbook contains material from the more than 60 poems and stories submitted. The chapbook, which is selling for $15, can be purchased by messaging the SWG page on Facebook, visiting www.sudburywritersguild.com, or by contacting SWG President Thomas Leduc at 705-618-9557 or Project Manager Bernie Hughes at 705-920-8962.50/50 draw: YMCA of Northeastern Ontario has announced its first online 50-50 draw in all three communities the organization serves — Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins. The draw is to take place on July 29 at 11:59 p.m. For more, go to ymcaneo.ca.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Fundraiser: Northern Survey Supply Canada has launched an initiative called the Cross-Canada Challenge, during which it hopes to raise $5,500 (the distance, coincidentally, from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast). NSS is challenging its colleagues and local mining and mining supply services organizations to get on board to promote regular exercise within their organizations as a means to enhanced health and well-being. NSS Canada has set up a GoFundMe at gofundme.com/f/nsscanada and participants are encouraged to download the Strava app to join the NSS Canada club (strava.com/clubs/NSSCanada) to track their kilometres — either walking, running, cycling or swimming. The first team to log 5,500 km wins the challenge and prizes. For more information on NSS Canada or the Cross-Canada Challenge, visit nsscanada.com. Find it on social media at linktr.ee/nsscanada. Community: Volunteer Sudbury will host a Virtual Crochet Night via Zoom on July 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free event is open to everyone in Greater Sudbury and beyond, regardless of age or skill level. Participants are invited to join the call to work on a current or new project. The event aims to connect community members with similar interests in a safe and fun way. Free patterns are accessible if needed. Participants will be required to supply their own materials such as yarn and hooks. Interested participants can visit Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.ca/e/virtual-crochet-night-tickets-162282458201 to register for free for the event. Participants must register ahead of the event to receive the Zoom link by email. They can also follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/511112083472685 to receive updates as the event approaches. DO YOU WANT YOUR EVENT INCLUDED? Free listing for local arts and entertainment events. Email (preferred): sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca. Must have ‘On Tap’ in subject line. Fax: 705-674-6834 Please submit 10 days in advance when possible. List brief event details. Weekend listing due by Wednesday at 8 p.m. Please note some events charge admission.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury