Article content Instrumental electro-synth pop trio Telecolor recently released its second single, “Patience,” from its new album Chamades. Recorded and produced by Telecolor and Matthew Wiewel at Deadpan Studios in Sudbury during the summer of 2019, the single is one of four tracks on the new album to feature Franco-Ontarian poets. Other poets include Loïc Gauthier Le Coz, Emmanuelle Gingras, and Daniel Groleau. This is the band’s first time releasing new music since its debut EP in 2017.

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury instrumental band releases new music featuring Franco-Ontarian poets Back to video Q. How was the first single on your new album Chamades received? A. So far, pretty good. Fans writing to us are telling us they enjoy the song, some media picked it up here and in Toronto, too, which is good. Q. What makes this single, “Patience,” unique? A. It features Sudbury poet, Chloé LaDuchesse’s poetry and interpretation! It’s also the first time a Telecolor song has had any words on it at all. Q. Why did you decide to collaborate with Franco-Ontarian poets on this album? Is this the first time you’ve done a collaboration like this? A. It’s something we’d been wanting to do for a while. By seeking out the four poets, it injected some new ideas into our project. Our album is better because of this collaboration. Q. What did the collaboration process look like? A. The band came up with four main themes to drive the creative process, just to try and give the record some sort of cohesiveness. We came up with wonder, life after death, belonging, and relationship to time. Each of the poets was assigned one of these themes and then we basically gave them carte blanche to write a poem inspired by it. They sent their texts back, we edited them together, and then jammed the songs out with the poets in the spring and summer of 2019. Once everyone was satisfied with the arrangements, we recorded everything with the help of Matthew Wiewel at Deadpan Studios here in Sudbury. All of the instrumental songs on the record were divided between these four themes as well. It gives the record a cool balance and good flow.

Article content Q. Describe the themes, in terms of both lyrics and instrumentals, that are explored in your new single. A. Chloé was assigned the “life after death” theme. She wanted to explore the idea of legacy. The idea of starting a new life is also very present there. It’s something all of the members of the band were (and are continually) going through. Your new life after leaving a job or starting a new one. Your life after leaving a partner or meeting a new one. What do we bring with us from those experiences, and what do we choose to let fade away? Of course, there’s also the literal idea of the afterlife. There is also some wonderful imagery in the text. The idea of a master puppeteer steering our lives around for us, and us cutting loose when we’ve had enough. The image of fire being destructive, but also paving the way for new life (blueberries grow great after a forest fire … or in Sudbury’s case, acid rain). Q. What is your favourite aspect of your new album? A. I think the band, but also the poets, are proud of the exchange that happened throughout the album’s creative process. We’re also really proud of the growth of our sound, and the flow of the album in general. It tells a story from start to finish, and while the songs can be listened to individually, they really sound their best in the context of the entire record. Q. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the band creatively, if at all? A. Ouf, big question. Even before the pandemic, we were already writing music “physically distanced” since two of us live in Sudbury, and one of us lives in Toronto. In that sense, we’re used to sending files over the internet to write songs, or at least get them started.

Article content Not being able to finish the songs in person has been tough, though, because “feel” is such an important part of our music. It’s something that can’t really be done remotely. We did get the chance to offer sound design/music creation workshops this spring through Zoom in high schools. The students would come up with ideas like, “hey, let’s write a metal song about bananas” or “can we score this video clip on YouTube?” Our job was to not only execute it but show them the tools we use to do it. That was something we’d never done before but was quite rewarding. To be completely honest, though, this year was a “launch the record” year either way. People don’t really understand how much work goes into launching music. Writing the songs (aka, the thing we enjoy most) represents maybe 15 per cent of the time we invest into the project. Q. Describe your creative process. A. Normally, one of us will come to a band practice with a song idea. Rarely is it ever anything complete. The magic happens when we start jamming these ideas into something together. That’s what makes it Telecolor. Otherwise, it’s just a Mathieu Landry, André Laforge or Michel Laforge song. Which is fine. But it’s only ever Telecolor when the three of us contribute together in real-time. Q. What does the band miss most about live performances? A. We miss actually doing them. We miss the exchange of energy between us and the crowd. We definitely don’t miss carrying heavy gear all over the place, though.

Article content Q. What are Telecolor’s plans for the next year? A. Mostly to finish getting this record released. We’ll be releasing singles (and surprises) from now until November when the full-length physical (and digital) record comes out. When everything is safe and possible, we want to get back to performing. In the meantime, we’re designing that show. What video elements go with which song? How are we triggering them? Then we will apply to a number of showcases over the winter in order to book some performances. Like we said earlier, people don’t know that writing the music is probably the smallest part of being an artist. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

