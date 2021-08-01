This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Sudbury Indie Cinema returns with Minari, Pig

Sudbury Indie Cinema returns with Minari, Pig Theatre reopens Thursday, Aug. 5, after la ong COVID shutdown

Article content The earlier-than-expected shift into Step 3 of the Ontario Re-Opening Plan took some smaller niche businesses by surprise. Such was the case for Sudbury Indie Cinema, affectionately nicknamed “the Indie,” here in Sudbury.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “With only one week’s notice,” says programmer Beth Mairs, “it really wasn’t possible for The Indie to shift gears from 0 to 100: to staff up; develop a month’s worth of programming; readjust the physical space to whatever the new guidelines may require; and promote the films we’ve selected. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury Indie Cinema returns with Minari, Pig Back to video “In the case of an independent cinema such as the Indie, since we operate on a calendar system, we needed a full slate of at least 10 unique titles to be able to re-open. That’s a very different model than the commercial chains that book three Hollywood blockbusters and play them as long as they keep making money,” says Mairs. Further complicating matters was that Cannes Film Festival was running in July this year. In the days from Premier Doug Ford’s announcement to the re-opening date, Mairs says, the distributors whom arthouse cinemas deal with were attending Cannes screenings to pick up titles for theatrical release in North America and so it was nearly impossible to get a response from anyone. But that all changed quickly. Sudbury Indie Cinema is re-opening with a bang as of Thursday, Aug. 5, and is experimenting with running films seven days a week right through to Labour Day to make up for lost time. It’s an ambitious slate of festival films and those rumoured to be among the best for 2020-21. Here’s a rundown (for more, go to SudburyIndieCinema.com): MINARI: opens Aug 5. Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ0gFidlro8 Nominated for six Academy Awards, winner of two Sundance and one Golden Globe awards.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. PIG: opens Aug 6. Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1i-_CRKdh4Y Nic Cage plays a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness who must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. Certified 98 per cent Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, this feature has both critics and movie fans enthralled. ANNETTE opens Aug. 6. Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_EaNpL16SU Fresh off a win at Cannes 2021, Annette is a musical film directed by Leos Carax. The plot follows a stand-up comedian (Adam Driver) and his opera singer wife (Marion Cotillard) and how their lives are changed when they have their first child; Simon Helberg and Devyn McDowell also star. FRENCH EXIT opens Aug. 8. Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqMJeE15YiA Golden Globe nomination, Canadian Screen Awards 2020 win and seven nominations. As broke socialite Frances Price, Michelle Pfeiffer digs into one of her juiciest roles yet, one that plays on her impossible beauty as well as her capacity for lacerating detachment. Director Azazel Jacobs’ film, based on the Giller shortlisted novel by Patrick deWitt is a low-key, melancholy farce, and it’s a showcase for the veteran star’s vibrancy.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content BEANS opens Aug. 12 Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItjJduXxWAM TIFF, Berlinale, and Canadian Screen awards, plus 16 more wins or nominations. Inspired by her own childhood, writer-director Tracey Deer’s debut feature tells the story of a young Mohawk girl in Kanehsatà:ke amidst the 1990 Oka Crisis. A refreshing look at the lives of Indigenous youth and families that’s told with heartbreaking honesty, the film brings awareness to the oppression and discrimination Indigenous people continue to face 30 years later. GUNDA opens Aug. 12. Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=afZ6n7lwx48 Oscar-shortlisted for Best Documentary feature. GUNDA chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens, and a herd of cows with masterful intimacy. Using stark, transcendent black and white cinematography and the farm’s ambient soundtrack, master director Victor Kossakowsky invites the audience to slow down and experience life as his subjects do, taking in their world with magical patience and an otherworldly perspective. GUNDA asks us to meditate on the mystery of animal consciousness and reckon with the role humanity plays in it. HORS NORMES /THE SPECIALS, opens Aug. 13. Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRLC6syOqDE Numerous awards, closing features at Cannes. For 20 years, Bruno and Malik have lived in a different world-the world of autistic children and teens. In charge of two separate non-profit organizations (The Hatch and The Shelter), they train young people from underprivileged areas to be caregivers for extreme cases that have been refused by all other institutions.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content UNDINE opens Aug. 27 Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=El4-2zrNppA Winner of Berlinale and European film awards. Undine works as a historian lecturing on Berlin’s urban development. But when the man she loves leaves her, the ancient myth catches up with her. Undine has to kill the man who betrays her and return to the water. NINE DAYS opens Aug. 27 Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0m2KpoIU8s Sundance winner. Will (Winston Duke) spends his days in a remote outpost watching the live Point of View on the TVs of people going about their lives until one subject perishes, leaving a vacancy for a new life on Earth. Soon, several candidates — unborn souls — arrive at Will’s to undergo tests. QUEER NORTH, AUG. 19-22 In addition to these theatrical runs, the Indie is also poised to host its 5th edition of Queer North Film Festival. The 2020 edition was cancelled, as the organizers weren’t keen on running a virtual film festival in the warm summer months. But, with the Indie re-opening for in-theatre screenings, Queer North jumped on board fast to set August dates. Queer North Film Festival is the only LGBTQ film festival in Northern Ontario. Queer North spans four days, Aug 19-22, drawing crowds from across the region with film premieres, artist talks and socials that focus squarely on queer and trans-themed films and videos from Canada and around the world. To enhance Queer North Film Festival’s impact, audience choice and jury awards are an important component.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The programme includes three feature docs and four fiction films. STRIKE A POSE, which made Hot Docs Top 20 Audience Choice list, opens the festival with a moving doc that follows Madonna’s dancers 25 years later, after the Blonde Ambition World Tour of 1990. – Also on the doc side is BORN TO BE – a look at the ground-breaking Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery in New York. – DEUX/TWO OF US was France’s official selection to the 2020 Academy Awards. – I CARRY YOU WITH ME, a big winner at Sundance 2020, is based on true love, this decades-spanning romance begins in Mexico between an aspiring chef and a teacher. In total, the festival will screen 10 film programmes; three are a compilation of queer and trans shorts from around the world. In addition, Queer North’s big on social events that spill into downtown: the Thursday night opening party, Saturday dinner, and a Sunday brunch are encouraged activities. The festival is collaborating with Up Here happening the same weekend, to bring more cultural tourists to Sudbury. sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca Twitter: @SudburyStar

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sudbury