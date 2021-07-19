Her work has been on display since Friday, with the official opening for the show set for Wednesday

The Art Gallery of Sudbury is presenting a series of photographs taken by local artist Kathy Browning during a visit to New Zealand three years ago.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

During the 32 days she spent on North and South Islands in 2018, Browning took more than 15,000 photographs and spent the following year going through them all and editing them.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sudbury artist captures New Zealand in photos Back to video

The show at AGS features 14 limited-edition prints that capture her experience of the South Pacific nation.

“I create photographic stories by allowing the experience to speak to me,” says Browning in an AGS release. “I put together photography exhibitions by collecting large amounts of data (photographs), intensively editing while comparing and contrasting.”

During the months she spent reviewing her photographs she asked herself: “What was my experience of New Zealand? How can I represent this experience so that it has the feeling of what each inspiring photograph had when I took the shot?”

She says she worked with specialty silver papers to relive and communicate the stories she wanted to share.

Her time in New Zealand included treks through “lush forests with gnarly moss-covered trees, tussock-covered slopes and volcanic outcrops with groves of eucalyptus trees, spherical boulders, spectacular coastal views of long gold-and-black sand beaches, and intense aqua blue lakes,” according to the AGS release.

She also experienced snow-capped peaks, fiords and metal walkways that traverse the canopy of lowland rainforest.

“This series of photographs is a merging of my artistic and academic skills as a visual arts researcher,” says Browning. “It is the artful process of developing a body of photographs depicting that experience.”