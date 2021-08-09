Splash park extends stay in Chelmsford

As a result of tickets being 98.7 per cent sold out as of Aug. 6, Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd has decided to extend its park based at Vermillion Lake Park in Chelmsford to Aug. 29.

Throughout the extension, operations will continue as normal.

Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd., a Sudbury-owned business, offers a mobile inflatable splash park that travels across Ontario, featuring a multi-course route system that allows for different challenge levels for participants. Suitable for ages five and up, this floating obstacle course is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the park will be hosting four 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day to allow for contact tracing and social distancing.

These sessions start at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive one hour before their booking to sign in and complete waivers.

Passes are available for $25 tax included per person per session and include full access to the inflatable park. As a result of the protocols in place and the limited capacity of the park, visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online before arriving to guarantee entry.

Passes are available for purchase online now via the Splash N Go website at splashngo.ca.

