It will be two hours of pure pleasure from 10 a.m. to 12 on Durham Street Saturday, Aug. 7.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Sudbury Arts Council presents YES Theatre’s Tessa (Gooden) Balaz and her husband, Petr, who have recently relocated from Toronto. Their music was recently featured on the hit CBC series Kim’s Convenience and they were nominated for three Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Saturday morning for kids, music fans in downtown Sudbury Back to video

They’ll perform shortly before 11 a.m. as part of the regular Downtown Sudbury Jazz Saturdays in the TD parking lot on Durham Street.

Opening the show at 10 a.m. Saturday is the ‘Not’ Laurentian University Jazz Combo Alumni, composed of past players who have performed with the group for more than 25 years.

Under the direction of Allan Walsh, the LU Jazz Combo has produced some of the most enthusiastic concerts in the community including collaborations with Oliver Jones at Tom Davies Square and other concert venues.

Players include Zach Clement, Kyle Bellefeuille, Dan Vellieux, Phil Mathieu, Scott Mitchell, Dominque Rivest, Ryan McIntosh, Matt Devost, Jacob Starling and Zach Martel.

In addition, Starling and Martel will present a special musical selection of their own after Tess and Petr Balaz perform.

During the free Saturday concert, Myths and Mirrors will be on site to involve kids in creative arts and craft fun.

There are free youth books sponsored by Bay Used Books. Kids are invited to take some summer reading home.

Everyone is invited to relax and enjoy this free concert featuring some of Sudbury’s best musicians. Please bring a lawn chair.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar