Queer North Film Festival returns to downtown Sudbury

Sudbury Indie Cinema is a week into re-launching, after the most recent five-month pandemic-related shutdown and the programming pace is ambitious.

Opening four new films its opening weekend and bringing three more new titles on to the big screen this week, seems to have the region’s cinephiles in an upbeat mood.

“Our numbers are looking very good,” says the Indie programmer, Beth Mairs, “but more importantly, and, what is truly gratifying is, the enthusiasm of folks to get back into the theatre, enjoy this calibre of film, and simply enjoy this friendly, funky little space.”

But in addition to these theatrical runs, the Indie is also poised to host its 5th edition of Queer North Film Festival in a few days

The 2020 edition was postponed as the organizers weren’t keen on running a virtual film festival in the warm summer months. With the Indie now available for in-theatre screenings, Queer North was slotted into August dates.

Queer North Film Festival is currently the only LGBTQ film festival in Northern Ontario. Queer North will span four days. Aug. 19-22, hoping to draw LGBTQ film-lovers from across the region with film premieres, artist talks and socials that focus squarely on queer and trans-themed films from Canada and around the world.

To enhance Queer North Film Festival’s impact, audience choice and jury awards are an important component.

The Features Programme includes three feature docs and four fiction films. Strike A Pose, which made Hot Docs Top 20 Audience Choice list, opens the festival with a moving doc that follows Madonna’s dancers 25 years later after the Blonde Ambition World Tour of 1990.