Province announces nearly $9 million in funding for Science North

Article content Ontario’s tourism minister visited Science North on Thursday to announce the provincial government’s $8.9 million investment in the science centre.

Minister Lisa MacLeod pledged $6.8 million to support Science North's operating costs for the 2021-22 season, in addition to more than $1 million for infrastructure upgrades, the development of local exhibits and summer science camps across the north. The Ministry of Education also allocated $1.1 million to support a new program in Northern Ontario called STEMpath, which aims to inspire and engage Grade 7 and 8 students to pursue careers in science and technology. The announcement came on the eve of Science North's reopening on Friday, following an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The team at Science North and Dynamic Earth can't wait to welcome visitors back to our indoor attractions and to continue inspiring people of all ages to be engaged in science and the world around them," said Dr. Stephen Kosar, chair of Science North's board of directors. "Ongoing support from the government of Ontario allows our organization to continue offering new experiences which help attract new audiences and support the growth and diversification of the tourism sector." Following a phone call with the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries on March 13, 2020, Science North and agencies and attractions across the province made the decision to close their doors. Kosar said that it's now been 489 days since that call, and the tourism sector in Northern Ontario is anxious to reopen and embark on the road to recovery from the "devastating impacts" of the pandemic.

Article content “The COVID-19 pandemic brought the tourism, culture, heritage, and sports sectors to a rumbling halt last year,” said Minister MacLeod. “Our sectors were hit first, we were hit hardest, and we all recognize that we will take the longest to recover.” Pre-pandemic, Science North and Dynamic Earth would typically attract 110,000 people from outside of Sudbury who would contribute nearly $100 million to the local economy and support up to 600 jobs. “We also contributed about 80,000 night-stays in accommodations and private accommodations, as well,” said Science North president and CEO Guy Labine. “We basically anchor the tourism industry here, working with our partners and it’s really important for us to reopen. It’s important, at the same time, to initially focus on a local market. We’re looking forward to people rediscovering what is in their backyard, especially in Northern Ontario.” In addition to the $6.8 million in funding for operational and administrative costs, Science North will receive $850,000 in capital funding to support critical infrastructure upgrades to programming space, habitats and exhibits. Labine said a large portion of those dollars will go to improving Science North’s air conditioning and air handling systems. The science centre will receive $55,000 for its Summer Experience Program, which delivers English and French summer science camp experiences to children in communities across Ontario.

Article content The provincial government is also spending $150,000 through the Ontario Cultural Attractions fund to help develop and promote the exhibition Indigenous Ingenuity: Timeless Inventions. The traveling exhibit, which was launched by Science North and Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) last month on National Indigenous Peoples Day, features events and programming that highlight the innovations and history of Indigenous peoples in Canada through the lens of science and technology. “This is a great exhibit that celebrates innovation and ingenuity in First Nations communities. It also has some great stories about modern-day researchers in medicine and climate change, as well,” said Labine. The exhibit was originally developed by the Montreal Science Centre in consultation with more than 100 Indigenous contributors from across Canada over the span of three years, and it is the largest piece of Indigenous content ever displayed at Science North. Indigenous Ingenuity will be in Sudbury until August 2021, and then it will be featured at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery until early spring. The provincial funding will be used by Science North and ITO to develop a smaller version of the exhibit that will travel to as many as 50 communities across Northern Ontario. “The Science North team, through this whole process, has been exemplary at including Indigenous perspectives and including the Indigenous population as part of the dialogue,” said ITO CEO Kevin Eshkawkogan.

Science North will be opening its doors to the public on July 16 in consultation with public health to ensure a safe and enjoyable reopening for all visitors. Dynamic Earth will be opening the following day on July 17. The science centre will be operating at 50 per cent capacity under stage three of the government's reopening plan, and all public health protocols will be followed. For more information about Science North, Dynamic Earth or the Indigenous Ingenuity exhibit, visit www.sciencenorth.ca.

