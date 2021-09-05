Old Man Luedecke joins NLFB 49.5 in Sudbury

Northern Lights Festival Boréal has announced an exciting lineup for their 2021 festival, affectionately titled ‘NLFB 49.5’.

The event is scheduled for the evenings of Sept. 10th and 11th at the festival’s traditional home: Bell Park’s Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Sudbury.

Announced artists so far include acclaimed singer-songwriter Dan Mangan; Polaris Music Prize winning performer/composer Jeremy Dutcher; Toronto soul powerhouse Tanika Charles; Juno-winning Cuban roots-jazz group OKAN, plus many more.

Tickets are on-sale at nlfb.ca, and capacities are limited due to COVID-19 protocols.

NLFB is thrilled to announce a special, surprise addition to the already diverse and exciting lineup: decorated folk artist Old Man Luedecke. Old Man Luedecke first appeared at the festival back in 2008, and is back after achieving much success, while continually evolving his sound and approach as a musician.

He will perform before Jeremy Dutcher on Sept. 11, joined by other artists such as OKAN, Frank Deresti & the Lake Effect, and Reney Ray.

Old Man Luedecke is the recording and performing name of Christopher Luedecke, two-time Juno and multi-East Coast Music award-winner, and Polaris Prize nominee of Chester, N.S.

Since 2004, he has travelled the world, playing festivals, theatres and clubs. He delights his audiences with his heart-felt command of the stage, plus, his inspired banjo playing and wry storytelling cut to the heart of normal/extraordinary experience itself.

“I remember seeing Old Man Luedecke at the festival back when he was just starting out,” says Max Merrifield, the festival’s artistic director. “Everyone was instantly in love with his songwriting and storytelling, including myself. He was the talk of the festival that year.