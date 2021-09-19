Norwegian director Bent Hamer gives Canada a wink and a smile

Article content

Norwegian director Bent Hamer has only made two films in English. The first was 2005’s Factotum, based on a Charles Bukowski novel and shot in Minnesota. The second, coming to Cinefest on Sept. 23, is a made-in-Canada co-production called The Middle Man, about an accident-prone small town where one civic employee has the full-time job of delivering bad news.

It stars Norwegian actor Pål Sverre Hagen, but Canadian audiences will likely be more familiar with some of the supporting cast. They include Don McKellar, Paul Gross, Rossif Sutherland and Sheila McCarthy. So of course my first question to Hagen and Hamer at TIFF: How great was it, working with Canadians?

“I didn’t know them before this,” Hamer says. “But I must say, and I don’t know which comes first, very nice people and very good actors. And … what more can you ask for? Very funny to be together with them, sometimes a little bit too funny.”

Hagen agrees. “We don’t have to lie this time,” he says. “When you discover that you laugh easily together, you have fun together, that’s something you can pick up very quickly. And I think that energy is just perfect for creating anything you need for the movie. I will never forget them, any of them.”

It’s an odd endorsement, given that the film’s subject matter is so dark. Hagen’s character, Frank Farrelli, is tasked by the local sheriff (Gross) and the town doctor (McKellar) with driving around the community whenever someone dies or goes into a coma, telling the next of kin. But for all that, there are moments of quirky, oddball humour that fans of Hamer’s work will recognize.