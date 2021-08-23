Sept. 10-11 festival to feature Dan Mangan, Jeremy Dutcher, and others

While so many have been craving the magic of live music, festivals and concerts, Sudbury’s Northern Lights Festival Boréal has been adapting and working to keep the spirit of live music alive.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Last September, NLFB made Sudbury music history with the city’s first-ever drive-in concert. The veteran music and arts presenter is back with a 2021 festival event, to be held in its traditional home at Bell Park’s Grace Hartman Amphitheatre, Sept. 10-11.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Northern Lights Festival Boréal returns with live music Back to video

NLFB is holding a two-day festival-style event – two world-class lineups, for in-person, outdoor concerts. The lineup will include acclaimed headliners Dan Mangan and Jeremy Dutcher, as well as Tanika Charles, OKAN, Cindy Doire, Reney Ray, Dany Laj & The Looks, Frank Deresti & The Lake Effect, and more.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite. For more information or to sign up for the mailing list, visit nlfb.ca/.

NLFB said it is working with Public Health Sudbury and Districts to ensure all current health guidelines are being followed, with some added measures in place.

All ticket holders, staff/crew, artists, etc. will be required to provide proof of full vaccination, except in the case of a medical exemption.

Ticket holders who cannot be vaccinated must have a negative COVID test result within the past 48 hours or receive a rapid test at the door before admittance.

Additionally, seating will be ‘bubbled’ by social groups, arranged through the online ticket purchasing process.

Merchandise, food vendors, and a beer tent are in the plans, with appropriate distancing and sanitation measures in place.

Additional information can be found at nlfb.ca/covid-19/.