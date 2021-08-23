Northern Lights Festival Boréal returns with live music
Sept. 10-11 festival to feature Dan Mangan, Jeremy Dutcher, and others
While so many have been craving the magic of live music, festivals and concerts, Sudbury’s Northern Lights Festival Boréal has been adapting and working to keep the spirit of live music alive.
Last September, NLFB made Sudbury music history with the city’s first-ever drive-in concert. The veteran music and arts presenter is back with a 2021 festival event, to be held in its traditional home at Bell Park’s Grace Hartman Amphitheatre, Sept. 10-11.
NLFB is holding a two-day festival-style event – two world-class lineups, for in-person, outdoor concerts. The lineup will include acclaimed headliners Dan Mangan and Jeremy Dutcher, as well as Tanika Charles, OKAN, Cindy Doire, Reney Ray, Dany Laj & The Looks, Frank Deresti & The Lake Effect, and more.
Tickets are available through Eventbrite. For more information or to sign up for the mailing list, visit nlfb.ca/.
NLFB said it is working with Public Health Sudbury and Districts to ensure all current health guidelines are being followed, with some added measures in place.
All ticket holders, staff/crew, artists, etc. will be required to provide proof of full vaccination, except in the case of a medical exemption.
Ticket holders who cannot be vaccinated must have a negative COVID test result within the past 48 hours or receive a rapid test at the door before admittance.
Additionally, seating will be ‘bubbled’ by social groups, arranged through the online ticket purchasing process.
Merchandise, food vendors, and a beer tent are in the plans, with appropriate distancing and sanitation measures in place.
Additional information can be found at nlfb.ca/covid-19/.
Mangan, Dutcher to perform
NLFB is thrilled to welcome back Dan Mangan and his band, who will appear Friday, Sept. 10. Mangan is a two-time Juno award-winning and two-time Polaris Music Prize-listed musician and songwriter. The year 2018 brought Dan’s fifth full-length album, “More or Less,” about witnessing birth, and in some ways rebirth. Last year brought “Thief”, a diverse collection of covers released sporadically over the years.
Aside from his own recordings, Dan has scored a feature film (as well as TV series for Netflix and AMC) and has been a contributing writer for several international publications.
NLFB is also honoured to present Jeremy Dutcher for the first time, an inspiring and impactful musician celebrated worldwide. He will perform the night of Saturday, Sept. 11.
Performer, composer, activist, musicologist — these roles are all infused into his art and way of life. A member of Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick, Jeremy first did music studies in Halifax before working in the archives at the Canadian Museum of History, painstakingly transcribing Wolastoq songs from 1907 wax cylinders.
“Many of the songs I’d never heard before because our musical tradition on the East Coast was suppressed by the Canadian government’s Indian Act,” he said.
The results were “collaborative” compositions like nothing you’ve ever heard, collected together on his debut LP Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa (awarded the 2018 Polaris Music Prize).
“I’m doing this work because there are only about a hundred Wolastoqey speakers left,” he says. “It’s crucial for us to make sure that we’re using our language and passing it on to the next generation.
” If you lose the language, you’re not just losing words, you’re losing an entire way of seeing and experiencing the world from a distinctly indigenous perspective.”
Also appearing Friday, Sept. 10, will be Toronto soul sensation, Tanika Charles. Formerly known as the best-kept secret in soul music, Charles has become a staple of the scene both at home and abroad. The two-time Juno Award-nominated and two-time Polaris Prize long-listed singer delivers a live show that is both high energy and endearing.
Also appearing Saturday, Sept. 11, will be 2021 Juno winning group OKAN, fusing Afro-Cuban roots with jazz, folk and global rhythms in songs about immigration, courage and love. Having recently worked with Bomba Estereo, Lido Pimienta, Hilario Duran and Telmary Diaz, OKAN has followed up on their acclaimed album Sombras, with their sophomore release Espiral, earning them the prestigious Juno win.
The festival roster will also include bilingual folk-country singer-songwriter Reney Ray; Sault Ste. Marie folk-pop-jazz outfit Frank Deresti & The Lake Effect; award-winning bilingual singer-songwriter Cindy Doire from Timmins; power-pop favourites Dany Laj & The Looks from Sudbury; plus more to be announced.
The event marks the first festival for the organization’s new executive director, Krishna Patel. Patel has extensive experience in festivals and performing arts, including a variety of past staff and volunteer positions with NLFB.
“We’re very excited to be able to present a festival event this summer,” Patel said. “We know our community has been craving these amazing live music experiences. The safety and wellbeing that community is number 1.”
Northern Lights Festival Boreal is the longest consecutively running music festival in Canada, with the inaugural edition being held in 1972. The July 7-10, 2022, festival will be the 50th-anniversary celebration, with special plans already in the works.
