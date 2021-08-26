Maxwell: How to make new wood look old

Q: How can I make new wood look old and weathered? I’m using bright, new, pine boards for a project, but I want them to look like barn board.

A: Something called Eco Wood Treatment is exactly what you need. I’ve used it for years and it does exactly what you’re hoping to achieve. The wood needs to be bare and completely uncoated and unsealed to work, but the results are great. The darkening results take months to fully develop and being outside in the weather helps.

If your project will be an indoor one, just bring the boards inside for a month or two to dry out fully after the colour change. Ecowood develops a dark colour much faster than natural weathering and much better because the results are more even than natural weathering.

Q: How can I glue decorative pieces of wood to a cement board base for an outdoor patio table I’m planning? Each piece of decorative wood will be Western red cedar, finished with several coats of spar varnish before assembly. My concerns are exposure to rain, wide temperature swings, UV exposure … all the usual exterior challenges. Can you suggest the best glue? I tried using screws to anchor the wood, but as I discovered, screws don’t hold in cement board.

A: I think you’re right about the need for glue. One option you might consider is construction adhesive. This comes in a tube for use in a caulking gun, but I wouldn’t use just any old construction adhesive. I’ve tried lots of brands over the years, but the only one I’ve found that dries hard and strong is PL Premium. It’s a unique polyurethane product and cures hard as a rock. I’m sure PL Premium will secure your pieces of wood properly, at least at first. One challenge may be the expansion and contraction that happens to the wood with changes in the seasons. This could cause the wood to come loose from the substrate so keep an eye on things.