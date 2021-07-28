Live music returns to Manitoulin Island
Live music is returning to Manitoulin Island this week courtesy of Country 103’s August Long Country Jam.
The live show will be hosted at the Flat Rock Entertainment Centre, home of the Manitoulin Country Fest near Little Current, on July 30 beginning at 6 p.m.
The evening will include live performances from Kelsi Mayne, The River Town Saints, and Jason McCoy with full bands on stage.
All COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the show.
“The show was originally intended as a drive-in format, so car passes are still available. Public Health Sudbury and Districts has given us their blessing to allow people to sit outside their cars or in the back of their trucks,” organizers said in a release.
“Alternative to that, patrons can purchase a ticket for the evening and walk in with their camp chairs. Limited camping is also available on site. The evening will end with a fireworks show.”
Guests must wear masks when they are unable to keep a distance of at least two metres from those outside of their bubbles or when dealing with staff or volunteers at the show.
Hand sanitizer will be provided and recommended for use by all patrons.
Country 103, Great Lakes Country said that it looks forward to welcoming Canadian artists back to Manitoulin Island.
“Kelsi dusted off her nursing degree to join the frontline fight against COVID-19 but thankfully for country music fans, she is returning to her love! Kelsi has had some high-profile performances including the main stage at Alberta’s Big Valley Jamboree and singing the national anthem for the Toronto Blue Jays,” the release said.
“Kelsi was a finalist in the SiriusXM’s nationwide Top of the Country contest and a CMAOntario industry nomination for 2020’s rising star.”
The River Town Saints, originally a five-piece band from the Ottawa Valley, has seen a “lot of life” over the last few years including millions of YouTube views and Spotify streams, a couple of top 10 hits, including their single “Bonfire,” and high energy tours.
“The time has been difficult as well with the departure of their lead singer and just months later, the sudden and tragic passing of their bassist Daniel Di Giacomo at just 31-years-old,” said the release.
“New lead vocalist Chase Kasner from Kirkland Lake joined the band and they haven’t looked back.”
Jason McCoy is a multi award-winning Ontario-based artist. He was named male vocalist of the year at the 2001 CCMAs and has received five Juno nominations for best country male vocalist.
“Jason provides a long list of hits in his repertoire and always delivers a high energy show with a lot of comedic moments. He will never disappoint,” said the press release.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the show are available at www.showpass.com/august-long-country-jam.
