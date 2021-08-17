Indigenous food tourism growing on Island, across Ontario

'We want locals and international visitors alike to be saying they want Anishnabek, Cree, or Haudenosaunee food for breakfast, lunch and dinner'

How I’ve loved learning. Listening, enjoying and sharing my delight, over the years, about Anishinabek life and customs on Manitoulin. I’ve adored attending powows, especially the Wiikwemkoong Cultural Festival and every year, happily stood in line for the Osawamick Sisters’ fabulous food.

As well, I’ve attended many Debag events, the plays, music, drumming -and also when people have brought seeds from their gardens to share and to grow. Why, last week I attended a Debag Music Evening on Zoom. It was so wonderful. I phoned Bruce Naokwegijig, artistic director of Debag, to thank him and tell him I was communing, in spirit, from my home New York City.

“Thank you, Bonnie,” Bruce said graciously. “Glad we were able to host the Music Evening on Zoom, and our staff will be coming back to work next week. We’ll keep you in touch.”

Something so natural, exciting and inviting been presented from Indigenous Tourism Ontario that supports storytelling with Indigenous foods as integral parts of Ontario’s history and identity.

The role that Indigenous tourism plays in Ontario’s economic development is more essential than ever, offering authentic experiences, and now more about food and taste and customs. I received a delightful report about the growing Indigenous Food Tourism interest in Ontario, with the title, FEAST.

I delightedly phone Kevin Eshkawkogan, president and CEO of ITO, whom I’ve known and respected for many years.

“There’s so much here, Bonnie,” Kevin began to tell me. “As Indigenous people, we’ve been hosting and telling stories for centuries, and as original tour guides of these lands, we’ve shown settlers all kinds of Indigenous foods, from maple syrup to the Haweater berry, to corn, beans, and squash.