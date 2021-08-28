In Swan Song, a retired hairdresser gets one last commission - from beyond the grave
It's playing at Sudbury Indie Cinema this weekend, along with No Ordinary Man, among other movies
“I wouldn’t even know how to be gay anymore,” says Patrick Pitsenbarger (Udo Kier) in the comedy-drama Swan Song (5:30 Sunday, Sudbury Indie Cinema), as he watches two dads play catch with their son.
“Tell that to your pantsuit,” replies his friend Eunice (Ira Hawkins).
Eunice has a point. Pat has been swanning around Sandusky, Ohio, in a mint-green suit, floppy hat and orthopedic shoes after receiving a summons from beyond the grave. A former client included a request in her will that he do her hair for the funeral.
At first Pat is reluctant. “I’m retired,” he tells the woman’s lawyer. “Bury her with bad hair.” But there would be no movie if he didn’t change his mind. So the elderly beautician busts out of his nursing home to head for the funeral parlour.
Writer/director Todd Stephens isn’t much interested in the physical journey, however. With a mix of magic realism and fabulousness, he presents Pat’s quest as a metaphysical this-is-your-life expedition, including run-ins with old friends, colleagues and customers who might or might not be real. (Eunice, for instance, died in 1994, but still has wisdom to impart.)
It’s a fun ride, and the 67-year-old Kier throws himself into the role with wild abandon, elegant More cigarettes and a silk cravat. The film’s gentle message would seem to be that it’s never too late to forgive, or to live. Or, in Pat’s case, to be gay. In all three categories, he’s still got it.
3.5 stars out of 5
No Ordinary Man documents the life and death of a trans jazz man
If your knowledge of transgender celebrities starts and ends with Caitlyn Jenner and Elliot Page, then this documentary about the life and death of Billy Tipton will be an eye-opener (No Ordinary Man, 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sudbury Indie Cinema).
Dorothy Lucille Tipton was born in 1914 Oklahoma. As Billy Tipton, he became a bandleader and jazz musician through the middle decades of the century. And after his death in 1989, Tipton was tabloid fodder and the subject of a biography by Diane Middlebrook when it was discovered that “she” was female.
Directors Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt present a remarkably nuanced and sympathetic portrait of Tipton’s life through a fascinating lens. They “audition” several trans actors to play Tipton in a would-be biopic, and this leads to discussions about the difficulty of being a trans person in the world. Though as Marquise Vilson, a Black trans man notes, it’s impossible to put yourself in the shoes of a trans man of any colour in 1955. Even the vocabulary barely existed to talk about it.
Talk-show footage from the ’90s illustrates the difficulty society had (and still has) when discussing trans people. We hear repetitions of the idea that to be trans is to lie to the world about who you “really” are. And we hear the claim that Tipton’s wife, though she never knew her husband had been assigned female at birth, must have been lesbian – a retroactive lesbian, if you will.
No Ordinary Man skirts such “genital titillation” and the kind of “polite transphobia” that had Middlebrook insisting on referring to Tipton as “she” in her book. Through interviews with Tipton’s adopted son Bill Junior, what emerges is a picture of a loving husband and father who made the best go at living his true life in a world that couldn’t accept what he was. It’s nice to think we’re further along that road today. It’s important to know we’re not at the end of it.
For a full Sudbury Indie Cinema schedule, go to www.sudburyindiecinema.com.
3.5 stars out of 5
