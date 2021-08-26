Hydrangea: The new impatiens (for now, at least)

Time was, only a few years ago, the most reliable source of colour in the garden were impatiens. Many readers will recall drifts of the things, in vibrant Baskin Robins colours everywhere, from city lots, parks and containerized on cottage docks.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Impatiens created an addiction to reliable blooms that had not been matched before or since. Then downy mildew entered the picture and bam, impatiens collapsed across the continent.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hydrangea: The new impatiens (for now, at least) Back to video

Plant hybridizers have been racing to find a mildew-resistant strain of impatience and are said to be close, but in the meantime, our predilection for colour has moved to the winter hardy, plant-once-and-done, ever-expanding family of hydrangeas.

Here is our primer for the uninitiated.

In the current issue of the Sheridan Nurseries guide, considered to be the ‘bible’ of nursery catalogues, there are no less than 44 varieties of hydrangea listed. There are five families or species of hydrangea widely available, each with unique characteristics.

Arborescens. Native (originally, before they were hybridized) sometimes called smooth hydrangea, which includes the historically popular Annabelle, globe-shaped flowering shrubs. Winter hardy on the prairies, these plants mature to about a metre and a half high and round. They bloom in July throughout the summer, especially the new varieties.

Our favourite is Incrediball. The flower is about the size of your head. Easy to grow but they require sun for at least six hours a day. Prune in spring by at least a third. Annabelle performs best when cut down to within six cm off the ground; otherwise, they get top-heavy in a rain and fall over.

Macrophylla. Native to Japan, you may know these plants by their commercial name, Endless Summer, which were introduced about a generation ago. This family of hydrangea include the popular lacecap flowering varieties. Our favourite is the new Summer Crush Endless Summer which can blue or red depending on the acidity of the soil (acid soil = blue, alkaline = red). This variety blooms on old and new wood, so it is hard to get pruning wrong.