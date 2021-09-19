For Danis Goulet, the language of cinema is Cree

Cinefest gala is a sci-fi thriller about a Cree woman living in the bush with her daughter, hiding from an oppressive regime seeking to remove children from their families and educate them in state schools

“Languages contain entire universes. They contain worldviews. They contain deep truths about the land that we’re all on. Where do you find heritage? Do you find it in a museum? For me, you find it in the language.”

That’s writer-director and Cree-Métis filmmaker Danis Goulet discussing her debut feature, Night Raiders, which is coming to Cinefest next week.

The film, which takes place in a dystopian future circa 2043, features a largely First Nations cast and extensive use of the Cree language. Even the movie’s poster has the title in both English and Cree.

“My dad speaks Cree as his first language,” Goulet says. That would be Keith Goulet, a former member of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly. “He learned how to speak English in school. He didn’t go to Residential School but he was taught by nuns that also taught at the Residential School in his home community. The nuns would still refer to them as ‘little black savages.’ My dad’s always been a very loud and proud Cree speaker.”

Night Raiders stars rising actor/director Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open ) as Niska, a Cree woman who has been living in the bush with her daughter (Brooklyn Letexier-Hart), hiding from an oppressive regime that seeks to remove children from their families and educate them in state schools. And yes, any resemblance to the Residential School system is completely intentional.

“It’s about the colonial policies that have impacted every aspect of Indigenous life,” says Goulet. “And the Residential School system … had a major impact. It was a system in place for seven generations of Indigenous families, so it touched all aspects of life.