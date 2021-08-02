Q: How can I stop the ceiling from cracking and recracking where it meets a partition wall in my home? I think I have a case of roof truss uplift. Repeated drywall repair attempts by a contractor look good at first, but the cracks always return each winter.

Article content

A: Looking at the photo you sent and reading your description of the behaviour of the situation, it’s clear that you do have truss uplift. This happens when the framing members that form your ceiling rise and fall seasonally as the rest of the roof frame changes temperature and moisture content. The question is how to stop truss uplift from being noticeable.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Crown moulding: A cracked ceiling solution Back to video

I’ve seen good results installing crown moulding that’s fastened to the ceiling only. It’s crucial that the moulding remain unfastened to the wall. When the ceiling rises and falls because of truss uplift, the crown moulding simply moves up and down in relation to the wall. The cracks you see in the top corner of your ceiling are caused by this movement, and though the cracks will remain there, you won’t see it under crown moulding.

Sulphur Water Fix

Q: How can I get rid of the rotten egg smell of the water at our cottage? It affects both the hot and cold supply. I’m told dumping chlorine down the well may help, at least for a while. What are my options?

A: It sounds like you’ve got a significant case of sulphur water and I know of a solution that has worked in every situation I’ve seen it applied. The installation of a small pump to inject 35 per cent hydrogen peroxide into the water at a rate of 25 parts per million (ppm) kills the sulphur smell by breaking down the chemical components involved and preventing them from coming back. The best solutions I’ve seen also involve running this treated water through a carbon filter or water softener as a final step. I’ve never seen this combination fail to remove rotten egg odours.