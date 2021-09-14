Cambrian College Foundation auctions custom-built ice hut

Article content

Want the most colourful ice hut on the water or the coolest Muskoka chair around? The Cambrian College Foundation is holding an online auction for custom ice huts and deck chairs.

The huts were built by faculty and students of Cambrian’s carpentry program, and designed by students from the design and visual arts program.

Two 8-by-8 ice huts and two Muskoka chairs are being auctioned separately. Bids are set to close on Sept. 30.

Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund student bursaries in the aforementioned programs.

To view the huts and chairs, and to submit a bid, visit the Cambrian Community Facebook page at facebook.com/thecambriancommunity.