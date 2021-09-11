Atmospheres presents new works by renowned Northern Ontario artist

Atmospheres, an exhibition and sale of the newest works of Ivan Wheale, will open on Sept. 11 at Perivale Gallery, 1320 Perivale Road East, Spring Bay, Manitoulin Island, and will continue until the gallery’s seasonal closing on Sept. 26.

The images of the works to be featured in this exhibition will be uploaded to Perivale Gallery’s website on Sept. 11 (www.perivalegallery.com). Inquiries and sales are welcomed by calling 705-210-0290.

Wheale will attend the gallery on Sept. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The Perivale Gallery’s 2021 hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“Ivan Wheale’s paintings are strong studies in realism, capturing the atmosphere, texture and nature of the landscape. His landscapes are in watercolours and oils,” the gallery noted in a release.

Wheale was born in Sunderland, England, in 1934 and settled in Canada in 1957. After living in Sudbury for a number of years, he moved to Manitoulin Island in 1975, where he now lives and works.

He is a self-taught artist whose work hangs in numerous public and corporate collections including the Queen’s Collection, Windsor Castle, the Government of Ontario, the Provincial Buildings, Ottawa, and the Lieutenant Governor’s, Queen’s Park, Toronto.

Wheale is the recipient of many awards, including an Honorary Degree from Laurentian University, the Rotary International Paul Harris Award and the Canada Council.

He was listed in the American Artists Survey of Leading Contemporaries in 1989. He has held more than 94 solo exhibitions, including three touring exhibitions circulating Ontario, and a 50-year retrospective at the Centennial Museum in Sheguiandah. He has also contributed to more than 65 group exhibitions.

Wheale’s writing includes The Artist’s Conception, Manitoulin Expositor, 1985, and a five-year weekly television program in Sudbury.

He is a past member of the Canadian Society of Painters in Watercolour and the Society of Canadian Artists. He was an art instructor at Haliburton School of Fine Arts, Elliot Lake School of Fine Arts, Cambrian College, Georgian College, the Ontario Arts Council and Laurentian University.

Wheale has been a featured artist at Perivale Gallery since 1981.

