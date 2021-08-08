All-star cast behind Harvey King & The Grindstone

Article content

With humble beginnings in the basement of a downtown barbershop, Harvey King & The Grindstone is the passion project of vocalist Will Himsl (Hugh Jazz) and rhythm guitarist Sam King (No Sugs).

“This can be framed as a feel-good story coming out of the pandemic,” a note promoting the group said. “All of the band members are from Sudbury and have extensive roots in the creative community of Northern Ontario.”

Recognizing the opportunity to fuse soul and rock and roll, this duo assembled an all-star cast of artists from the Sudbury area, with Alex Pauzé on drums, Matt Saroka on lead guitar, Sean Brouse on bass, and Kris Harris on keys.

Fast forward to 2021, and this six-piece band has released its first EP –

Bigtime. Every song on the album is a banger and recorded with the philosophy of “All Killer, No Filler”.

Tracked at Lala Pop Shoppe in Sudbury by the “amazingly talented Dany Lajeunesse (of Dany Laj and the Looks), Bigtime offers a glimpse into the energy and diversity of the band’s stylings, and a preview for their full-length album anticipated in 2022,” the release said.

Harvey King & The Grindstone will take the stage at the Northern Vibe Festival near Bruce Mines on the weekend of Aug. 27-29.

Their first music video dropped at 11 am on Friday, Aug. 6. You can see it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ITCqV3e124.

