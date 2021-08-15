All-star band got its start in a Sudbury barbershop

Harvey King & The Grindstone is a Sudbury band with an all-star cast that fuses soul with a little rock and roll. With humble beginnings in a local barbershop, they recently released their first EP titled Bigtime.

The six-piece band will take the stage at the Northern Vibe Festival near Bruce Mines on the weekend of Aug. 27-29. Their first music video dropped at 11 a.m. on August 6.

Q: Describe the genesis of Harvey King & The Grindstone.

A: Will Himsl (lead vocals) had a vision for Harvey King & The Grindstone, and a group of musicians in mind to make it happen. Will and Sam King (guitar, vocals) wrote some early material, put together demos, and shared them with Sean Brouse (bass, vocals), Alex Pauze (drums), Matt Saroka (guitar), and Kris Harris (keys, vocals). We got together after that and started shaping the songs as a group, realizing we had something special. At the time, Will was running a barbershop called The Refinery in downtown Sudbury (now on Notre Dame), which had a basement big enough to be a great rehearsal space.

Q: Why did you want to fuse soul with rock and roll?

A: It really comes down to the influences and flavour of the band members. Each one of us leans slightly more to the soul side, or the rock and roll side, and we found early in the writing process that letting those influences infiltrate the music really helped defined our sound.

Q: What was it like recording music during the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: We were in the process of recording a full 10-song LP at the time. With that on hold, we focused on writing more material, which ultimately culminated in our EP – Bigtime. We learned to work productively and collaboratively, building up mini-home studios (Bigtime Records, 2 Berners Studios) and dabbling with producing, mixing, and mastering our own work.