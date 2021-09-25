Cinéfest Sudbury extends virtual screenings on Indigenous films; festival wraps Sunday

Festival’s Cinema Indigenized programming honours Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival says it extend its Cinema Indigenized programming to Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The virtual screening window on films selected in the Cinema Indigenized Program will be extended until Sept. 30.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Indigenous filmmakers and Canadian distribution companies for partnering in this initiative,” Cinefest said in a release.

Available titles include Wildhood, Portraits From a Fire, Run Woman Run, Wochiigii lo End of the Peace, One of Ours, and Bootlegger.

The festival also announced that it is introducing a new Short Film Awards Program along with the previously announced Feature Film Awards Program this year.

All short films screening at this year’s edition of the Cinéfest Sudbury are eligible for consideration.

Filmmakers will get the chance to win up to $1,500 in the categories Outstanding Short Film, Outstanding Emerging Canadian Short Filmmaker, or Outstanding Animated Short.

Meanwhile, the in-person portion of the festival continues this weekend and wraps up Sunday. For the full schedule and tickets, visit www.cinefest.com.

Individual tickets cost $12.50 each for virtual and in-theatre screenings. Hybrid 10-packs are available for $100.

The galas include: