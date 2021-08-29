A gardening contradiction that works

Of all the families in the plant world, none produce as many blank stares as “deciduous evergreen”. Deciduous means that a plant has leaves that are broad and fall off come autumn. And evergreen means that the foliage stays put.

Fact is, there are some wonderful plants in this category, which is sometimes referred to as broadleaf evergreen. There are several that we highly recommend. Here are our favourites:

Euonymus. When a customer walks into the garden centre and asks for “anonymous” an experienced gardener knows what they really mean (much like the customer who seeks asylum each spring, who really wants to plant alyssum). Customer number one is looking for euonymus. A broadleaf evergreen that is winter hardy to zone 4, generally has a mounding habit and is available in deep green and variegated yellow or cream and green. All euonymus climb, if you provide support for them, as they grow aerial roots that stick to brick, wood or most anything that gets in their way.

Their vertical inclination is not a negative aspect of the plant as it does not grow fast, as a Boston Ivy or Virginia Creeper does. The growth of euonymus is more purposeful, giving you the opportunity to cut it back before it takes over your castle.

Florists use euonymus as a great addition to most flower arrangements.

Very few insect pests bother it, though insect scale can be persistent. Mark has a Big Leaf Winter Creeper euonymus that frames the window of his kitchen that has coexisted with scale insects for 12 years. Scale be controlled with dormant oil.